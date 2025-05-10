DTC to start electric buses from 3 Delhi ISBTs to Noida airport by May end

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to start electric bus services from the Capital to the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar by the end of May, officials said. DTC and NIA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March to operate buses from Delhi to the airport. (HT Archive)

While the airport is likely to miss the May deadline to be operational, the buses will start from Delhi’s three Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) — Maharana Pratap ISBT at Kashmere Gate, Swami Vivekanand ISBT at Anand Vihar and Veer Hakikat Rai ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan — and serve areas in Greater Noida and Jewar for now.

“We are not sure of the airport’s timeline yet, but we will start the bus service by end of this month. However, while finalising the route, we kept in mind that there is heavy demand for bus connectivity from Delhi to parts of Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar. Before the airport becomes operational, the route will also serve the residents of these areas and provide a public transport option,” transport minister Pankaj Singh said.

DTC and NIA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March to operate buses from Delhi to the airport. Officials said that air-conditioned, low-floor electric buses will be used for these routes with reserved seats for women.

Additionally, officials said the buses have a broad isle space for convenient luggage carrying. The electric buses also have CCTV cameras, panic button, and GPS monitoring.

The fare amounts for the travel routes are yet to be finalised. The final routes and cost of the tickets are being decided in consultation with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) that manages the Jewar area.

“There is a four-kilometres stretch of road that will be part of the route, but it is not fully developed yet. We have written to Yeida asking them to provide information on whether that stretch can be used or not and if it is being developed soon. Once the information is available, we will start running the buses,” the official added.

The buses will initially be deployed on a pilot basis and routes may be changed or buses along these routes will be increased depending on the demand, officials added.

The NIA was expected to start operations from mid-May but is likely to miss the deadline, with construction work still pending. One of the largest cargo airports in the country is being developed by the concessionaire Zurich Airport International AG. It will have one terminal building spread over one lakh square metres with a passenger capacity of 1.2 crore per year.