DU admissions: Over 5K applicants sign up for second mop-up round

Delhi University (DU) has received over 5,000 applications for the second mop-up round—the last round of undergraduate admissions—under which colleges have until Friday evening to grant admissions to applicants, given that 3,000 seats remain vacant across 18 colleges after the first mop-up round, a DU official said. DU’s academic session started on August 29. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The 18 colleges include Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Kalindi College, Vivekananda College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College. The vacancies range from courses in languages such as Hindi and Sanskrit to commerce programmes (B Com).

“We received about 5,200 applications for the final round. Last year, after the mop-up rounds, we had about 500-600 vacant seats. This year, considering the response from candidates to the mop-up rounds has been sharp, we are hoping to have an even fewer vacant seats left,” said Haneet Gandhi, dean of admissions, DU.

Besides releasing a vacant seat matrix across categories, DU also informed that no admission would be granted under any supernumerary quota for this round, except for persons with benchmark disability (PwBD).

A senior DU official, not wishing to be identified, said, “Candidates who secured admission in the first round of mop-up are not eligible to participate. Only candidates who already applied for mop-up round were allowed to add the list of programmes and colleges in their dashboard for consideration by respective colleges.”

The 2024-25 admissions started on May 28 through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The start of the academic session, originally scheduled for the first week of August was, however, pushed back due to a month’s delay in the release of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The academic session commenced on August 29.

“Following the admission process through the CSAS, there were still a large number of vacant seats available, which is why the university decided to do a mop-up round. We had done this last year as well,” the senior official said.

DU initially declared only one mop-up round to fill 4,759 vacant seats, but due to 3,000 vacancies, it decided to go for a second mop-up round. Admissions in the mop-up rounds are based on Class 12 marks and not CUET scores.

After admissions are granted, students will have till Saturday evening to pay the fees.