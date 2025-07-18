DU begins ECA trials today

Delhi University is set to begin from Friday the trials for extracurricular activities (ECA) for undergraduate admissions 2025-26, officials said. The university has received 13,000 ECA applications — a 14% increase from last year . (FILE)

“A total of 13,000 ECA applications have been received by the university. Debate (English) has received 1,700 applications, which is the highest among the ECA categories. National Cadet Corps (NCC), which has received over 3,000 applications, does not have the trial component,” said Deepti Taneja, convener, ECA Admissions Committee.

This year, a total of 1,347 ECA seats have been offered across 14 categories, including creative writing (Hindi and English) debate (Hindi and English), digital media (photography, filmmaking, animation), divinity, fine arts (sketching, painting, sculpture), music vocal (Indian and Western), music instrumental (Indian and Western), dance (Indian classical, folk, Western and choreography) has 275, theatre has 122, quiz has 25, and yoga has 42.

NCC and National Service Scheme (NSS), which have 98 and 100 seats, respectively, have no physical trials.

The admission process for ECA is centralised and based on a composite score, where 75% weightage is on ECA performance (certificates and trials) and 25% on CUET scores.

The trials will be conducted in various DU colleges, as allocated by the central committee. The university on Thursday shared the final schedule for the same.

The trial scores will later be uploaded on the university’s admission portal around July 25, following which a grievance window will be opened.