DU denies receiving request from Lenskart co-founder for academic records

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday said it has not received any formal application from Lenskart co-founder Sumeet Kapahi for duplicate copies of his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheets, contradicting claims made on the same. According to the statement, Kapahi has not filled any online or offline form and has not applied formally for the duplicate degree and marksheets.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the university clarified that its examination wing conducted a detailed search but found no official communication from Kapahi.

“The Examination Wing of the University of Delhi has diligently examined the matter and searched for any communication from the applicant… It was found that no communication has been done by the applicant named ‘Sumeet Kapahi’,” the university said.

The university added, “However, upon further investigation it was found that a fee in the miscellaneous section has been paid by a person Mr. Deepesh mentioning the name of Sumeet Kapahi for issuance of Duplicate Marksheet on July 16.”

According to the statement, Kapahi has not filled any online or offline form and has not applied formally for the duplicate degree and marksheets. The university advised him to complete the proper application process via the official portal, including submitting the form and paying the fee in his name, to obtain the required documents.

Lenskart in a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with markets regulator Sebi as part of its proposed initial public offering (IPO) said that Kapahi has been unable to locate copies of his degree and marksheet.

“One of our promoters, Sumeet Kapahi, who is also the Global Head of Sourcing of our company, has been unable to trace the copies of his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi,” the draft prospectus stated.