DUAC rejects AYUSH hosp plan at Sarojini Nagar GPRA

The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has rejected the building plan proposal to construct an AYUSH hospital at the redeveloped General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Colony in Sarojini Nagar, citing multiple shortcomings in design, planning and compliance with prescribed guidelines, officials aware of the decision said.

The proposal for the hospital envisaged a basement, ground floor and five upper floors. While the broader redevelopment plan for the GPRA Colony was approved by the commission in 2020, specific building plans for the AYUSH hospital were found deficient on multiple counts in January 2026, officials said.

According to DUAC records, online submissions, including drawings, documentation and photographs, were scrutinised. “A detailed discussion was also held with the project architect, during which clarifications were sought on various aspects of the design. However, the responses and submissions failed to satisfactorily address the Commission’s concerns,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

The ministry approved the idea of GPRA colonies in 2020, following which detailed project reports were made and agencies were selected for construction. NBCC started work on the Sarojini Nagar project in 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2027-28.

A key issue pertains to traffic circulation and parking, with the commission observing that a proposed puzzle parking placement near the entrance was likely to compound peak-hour congestion due to the time needed to park and retrieve vehicles. It recommended relocating the parking facility to the rear and positioning the main hospital building towards the front, with service areas and parking adequately screened to preserve the visual quality of the site. The current arrangement, the commission noted, adversely affects the front façade of the proposed hospital.

“The commission also found the design of the puzzle parking system to be inefficient. The floor-to-floor heights of the parking block were observed to be higher than required, leading to suboptimal use of space. It was directed that the parking block be redesigned,” the official said.

DUAC also raised concerns over the lack of clarity on site boundaries. As the surrounding areas are currently under construction, the submitted site photographs did not clearly establish the extent of the plot. DUAC has sought revised photographs , with clear demarcations.

Besides, discrepancies were also pointed out in the site levels, as the plans showed uniform levels and ramps for vertical movement simultaneously, creating ambiguity. The commission has asked for revised drawings. “The proposal was also found lacking in operational planning. Although a canteen was provided on the ground floor, details regarding its capacity and associated services were missing,” the official said.

DUAC noted the absence of a comprehensive solid waste management plan, despite the likelihood of significant dry, wet and food waste generation. It sought a detailed proposal in this regard.

Other shortcomings were pointed out in the guard room roof, rainwater drainage provisions and the adoption of materials consistent with surrounding buildings to maintain visual harmony.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has planned seven GPRA colonies in Delhi, of which three are being developed by NBCC at Naoroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar. Delhi has multiple low-rise colonies, mostly concentrated in parts of south Delhi built during the 1970s and 1980s to accommodate central government employees. The GPRA colonies have been planned to redevelop these old and dilapidated colonies with high-rise constructions to accommodate more residential units, along with other social infrastructure.

Under the Sarojini Nagar project, over 10,000 government flats in 160 towers are being made along with a commercial hub with around 600 shops that will include office and retail spaces in a high-street mall, along with social infrastructure, such as hospital, school, and community centre, among others.