DUAC rejects design proposal for Central Vista metro station

New Delhi The Central Vista area. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has declined to clear a proposal for the promenade and underground plaza linked to the upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum Metro station in the Central Vista precinct, and suggested design modifications and compliance with planning norms.

The proposal by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) pertains to Grade I heritage North and South Block buildings. The commission examined the proposal at the formal stage and held detailed discussions with the project architect via virtual meetings. The review was based on submitted drawings, documents, photographs and prior approvals from the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).

A key concern raised by the panel was the provision for travelators along the promenade. The proposal included two travelators, each 1,500mm wide, placed on either side for pedestrian movement. The commission said that such installations may not be suitable in the given context, noting safety and maintenance concerns. It recommended “the removal of both travelators to maintain an unobstructed and functional pedestrian corridor.”

The DUAC also reviewed the shading design proposed for the promenade, observing that it was discontinuous and partially open. It suggested exploring alternatives that could provide better coverage and integrate sustainable elements. “The commission advised exploring the possibility of incorporating solar panels on a space frame, which could protect from direct sun and also generate renewable energy,” it said.

Given the length of the proposed ramp, approximately 92 metres, the commission recommended introducing design interventions to improve useability and pedestrian experience.

“The commission emphasized the need to incorporate space to intersperse the 100m length passage with breaks from the continuity,” it noted, suggesting the inclusion of intermediate landings and level bands that could serve as rest or seating areas.

On pedestrian movement, the panel highlighted the need for better crowd management, especially considering high tourist footfall in the Central Vista area. It suggested the introduction of appropriate design elements to clearly and visually bifurcate the ingress and egress zones to streamline circulation and improve safety.

The commission also underlined the requirement to ensure universal accessibility as per the Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL) for Delhi, 2016, including provisions, such as tactile pathways and handrails.

Regarding vertical circulation, the DUAC observed that lifts had been proposed on both sides of the promenade and suggested revisions. “...larger-capacity lifts can be clustered on one side of the promenade to enhance movement efficiency, while the opposite side could accommodate a staircase in accordance with building norms,” it added.

Additionally, the panel directed that all service elements, including plumbing, rainwater pipes, air-conditioning units and solar panels, be appropriately concealed, in line with established architectural guidelines.

CPWD did not respond to queries.