DU panel nod to Gita courses amid dissent

Delhi University’s academic council on Friday approved the introduction of courses on Viksit Bharat (developed India) and the Bhagavad Gita amid dissent by some members on their content. The university already reserves one seat per course for single girl child at the undergraduate level. (HT Archive)

At the meeting, DU vice chancellor also directed principals and directors of all colleges to settle all promotion cases by February 28 next year, an issue raised by several members.

In other important decisions, the key panel also approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in postgraduate programmes, PhD supervisions by college teachers, and reservation of one seat in each postgraduate programme for single girl child.

The university already reserves one seat per course for single girl child at the undergraduate level since from academic year 2023-24. “Now the university will also introduce the policy in the PG level,” said a DU official.

Following the approval of the implementation of NEP at PG level, the official added, “The draft of Postgraduate Curriculum Framework 2024 (PGCF 2024), based on NEP 2020, was also approved after thorough discussion.”

However, a committee member protested the new PG curriculum framework. “The PGCF structure is highly problematic, both in terms of structure as well as content and it will prove to be a self-defeating exercise for both students and teachers,” Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member, said.

On the approval of some new courses, Dhusiya said, “One value addition course on Viksit Bharat and four courses on Bhagavd Gita were passed as well. We have submitted a dissent note, expressing concern, as these courses neither enhance meaningful value nor provide substantial academic content. Instead, they impose additional burdens on students without offering clear benefits.”

Several other issues were also raised by AC members, including promotions, restoration of WUS facilities for all teaching and non-teaching staff which had been restricted to university faculty and non-faculty members only, and reasons to withdraw from CUET, among others. “There had been some issues regarding promotions in some colleges as well, which was brought up in the meeting,” said Biswajit Mohanty, another AC member.

On the issue of promotions, a DU press release said: “...Principals and directors (of colleges) have been requested to take necessary steps to settle all the pending cases of promotion of teaching staff in the college and institutes. However, if the colleges and institutions fail to complete the promotion process by February 28, 2025, they will have to obtain explicit approval from the Vice Chancellor for extension of the above deadline.”

According to the release, a new four-storey building for the DU health centre is under construction, and the number of doctors will be increased as well. “A hospital of railways has also been affiliated to DU with the condition that it will provide medical facilities to all the teaching and non-teaching staff of DU at par with the railway employees,” said an official, addressing concerns of members regarding the availability of health facilities.

The recommendations of the Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies to start PhD in Hindu Studies from the academic session 2025-2026 was also accepted and approved by AC.

Along with this, the recommendations of the oversight committee to increase the admission in DM (Neuroanaesthesia) course at GB Pant Institute of PG Education & Research (GIPMER) from two to four seats from academic session 2025-2026 were also approved.

Further, admissions in BSc (Medical Technology) Radiology course at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) from academic session 2025-2026 was also approved.

Mohanty added that a committee looking into PhD supervision by college teachers also presented their findings. “It was unanimously rejected. So, there will probably be a separate meeting on that after February,” he said.