DUReopens: A library experience in Covid times

An integral part of any college student’s life is a visit to the library. “Almost every Delhi University student has spent some time visiting the university library, be it to borrow a book or just ensure witnesses when in mood to bunk a class. But now, itna aasan nahi hoga library mein jaana,” says Alka Nimesh, a PhD student of DU, who visited the Central Library in North Campus, which recently reopened for research scholars and faculty members in the first phase of reopening of DU.

The library now demands that students follow certain rules and regulations, including prior online appointment since certain facilities such as the reading room is available from 10am to 4pm on week days only. Nimesh adds, “Library is a sentiment for research scholars. Visiting the Central Library, for the first time since the pandemic hit, is totally a foreign experience to me. I had to take an online appointment to visit the library. And upon entering the library premises, I couldn’t see the usual huddles of students silently discussing research papers and giggling. Instead, students were engrossed in their books while seated socially distant from each other. This has become the new normal, and I’m missing walking into the library without any hesitation and sitting there with your batch mates, discussing topics in hushed tones until the librarian issued a warning!”

If earlier, a late return of book called for a scowl from the librarian, now the absence of gloves (while handling books), face masks and sanitiser can attract a disciplinary action and even cancellation of library membership! “Wearing gloves inside the library while handling books or flipping through the pages becomes difficult. While the winter does help the situation, woollen gloves makes books slip. But the upside to the new library experience is that there will be no late fine on returning books! This is absolutely the best thing to happen for students who use library facilities frequently. It’s like a golden moment in a DU student’s history who is always known to carry library cards that have been marked and charged for late returns,” says Sanjay Kataria, a Master’s student in DU.

The facilities in the Central Library will also reopen in a phased manner, like the university. But, the experience won’t be like what it used to be before. “Library ka faida hi yeh tha that you could spend time in the reading room at your leisure with a book in your hand from nine in the morning to eight in the evening. I used to come back, after finishing our classes and eating momos, in the evening to study in the library because hostel room me to friends kahan hi padne dete hain... The new time constraints, though necessary, keep me anxious to finish reading within a regulated time! However, I’m thankful they’ve finally reopened the library, kuchh nahi se kuchh toh achcha hi hai,” says Bashir Shaheen, a PhD student at DU.

