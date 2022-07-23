Home / Cities / Delhi News / DU’s final-year students have their bucket lists sorted
delhi news

DU’s final-year students have their bucket lists sorted

Before they graduate, Delhi University’s final year students say they have their bucket lists ready for the remaining part of their college life. Wanting to ensure that they tick off as much as possible, in the physical college, some share with us what makes it to the top of their lists.
DU’s final year students are jubilant to return to campus to finally experience college life in all its glory in the physical format. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)
DU’s final year students are jubilant to return to campus to finally experience college life in all its glory in the physical format. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 12:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKaran Sethi, New Delhi

After taking admission in Delhi University, this is the first time that the batch of 2021-23 has got a chance to live the true college experience. Having begun their first session of final year recently, the students have their bucket lists in place, to ensure that they don’t end up like their preceding batch, that is, without the cool campus life! Knowing that this is the last chance to live it to the fullest before they step out of college and walk into the rigmarole of real life, the youngsters share what they would like to tick off in their list before they graduate.

Ishika Haldiya wants to become a YouTuber and make vlogs on her college life. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)
Ishika Haldiya wants to become a YouTuber and make vlogs on her college life. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

Plenty to document

Ishika Haldiya, student, BA (Hons) Economics Shri Ram College of Commerce, shares, “It’s my first year of attending classes offline, and there is plenty that I want to document. So I want to start my own YouTube channel, and vlog my day to day college life. Right now is the best time to do it because once I graduate, it’ll be tough to start something new when life gets busy.”

Saket Gupta’s goal in his final year is to attend Hindu College’s fest, Mecca, for at least once in his college life. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)
Saket Gupta’s goal in his final year is to attend Hindu College’s fest, Mecca, for at least once in his college life. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

Waiting to attend fest!

Saket Gupta, student, BA (Prog) Political Science and History, Hindu College, says, “Online classes owing to the pandemic meant that we had to miss out on a lot of our college life. Like I have not attended my college’s annual fest, Mecca even once so far. This year, I’m in the organising committee and am motivated to make it happen without any road blocks. I don’t want to graduate without attending the college fest at least once!”

Khushi Anupriya Dudi wants to colour her hair, get new piercing done, and experiment with a fresh look. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)
Khushi Anupriya Dudi wants to colour her hair, get new piercing done, and experiment with a fresh look. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

Up the style game

Khushi Anupriya Dudi, student, BA (Prog) Political Science and Economics, St Stephen’s College, says, “I’m excited to bring out a different shade of me since this is the last year of my college, and I want to make it special. I really want to have new piercings done, and colour my hair differently to redefine my personality and express my new self that I’ve discovered in the past two years. This is the year I’m going to maximise in the best possible way.”

Saransh Nagre has never lived alone, and is elated that he will finally get his own space to host his friends. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)
Saransh Nagre has never lived alone, and is elated that he will finally get his own space to host his friends. (Photo: Dhruv Sethi/ HT)

A quest to be independent

Saransh Nagre, student, BA (Prog) History and Political Science, St Stephen’s College, says, “I’m already on the path of fulfilling one of my dreams, which is to live alone. Until now, I’ve lived either at home or in a hostel. But now, in my final year, I’ve found a place of my own where I’ll host plenty of parties for my friends. The last year of college will hopefully turn out to be the best year of my life!”

Author tweet @karansethi042

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Heaps of money with denominations of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 and bundles of cash in sealed envelopes were recovered from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee during the ED raids on Friday.

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee from whose flat ED seized 21 cr, gold worth 50 lakh?

    The Enforcement Directorate on Friday seized 21 crore from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata. Mukherjee's mother Minati Mukherjee and friends said that she was into modelling and came in touch with Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal industries and commerce minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress'state secretary general a few years back when she was engaged as a model by a local club in Chatterjee's neighbourhood during puja. Her mother stays in their ancestral house at Belgharia in North 24 Parganas.

  • The woman called the police at 2.27am and alleged that two men raped her in a room at a railway station. (Representative Image)

    Woman gang-raped by railway employees at New Delhi station; 4 arrested

    A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped in a train lighting hut meant for railway electrical maintenance staff by two railway employee while two others guarded the room at New Delhi railway station premises in the wee hours of Friday, the Delhi police said on Saturday. One of the arrested men, identified as 35-year-old Satish Kumar, has been known to the woman for the past two years. He introduced himself as a railway employee to the woman.

  • BBMP HQ (WIKI COMMONS)

    Penalty on officers who fail to prevent building violations: BBMP to K'taka HC

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has included a penalty clause on its officers, who fail in their duties to implement the building by-laws, in its latest circulars. In an affidavit filed before the High Court by the civic agency's Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath (IAS) on Friday, the details of the two new circulars dated July 6 and July 21 have been mentioned.

  • ED conducted raids in 13 places across West Bengal on Friday and seized cash worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 crore from a flat belonging to a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. (File Photo/PTI)

    West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED in school recruitment scam

    Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal minister and the state secretary general of the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools, officials said on Saturday. On Friday, ED conducted raids in 13 places across West Bengal and seized cash worth ₹20 crore from a flat belonging to a close associate of Chatterjee.

  • Karnataka’s minister for law and parliamentary affairs JC Madhuswamy. (HT)

    Mysuru airport to be named after Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar | 5 facts

    Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy on Friday said the Karnataka cabinet has decided to name the Mysuru airport after the late Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, news agency PTI reported. Here are five facts you need to know about the late king: Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar was the twenty-fourth maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore. He ruled Mysuru from 1894 until his death in 1940.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out