DU’s final-year students have their bucket lists sorted
After taking admission in Delhi University, this is the first time that the batch of 2021-23 has got a chance to live the true college experience. Having begun their first session of final year recently, the students have their bucket lists in place, to ensure that they don’t end up like their preceding batch, that is, without the cool campus life! Knowing that this is the last chance to live it to the fullest before they step out of college and walk into the rigmarole of real life, the youngsters share what they would like to tick off in their list before they graduate.
Plenty to document
Ishika Haldiya, student, BA (Hons) Economics Shri Ram College of Commerce, shares, “It’s my first year of attending classes offline, and there is plenty that I want to document. So I want to start my own YouTube channel, and vlog my day to day college life. Right now is the best time to do it because once I graduate, it’ll be tough to start something new when life gets busy.”
Waiting to attend fest!
Saket Gupta, student, BA (Prog) Political Science and History, Hindu College, says, “Online classes owing to the pandemic meant that we had to miss out on a lot of our college life. Like I have not attended my college’s annual fest, Mecca even once so far. This year, I’m in the organising committee and am motivated to make it happen without any road blocks. I don’t want to graduate without attending the college fest at least once!”
Up the style game
Khushi Anupriya Dudi, student, BA (Prog) Political Science and Economics, St Stephen’s College, says, “I’m excited to bring out a different shade of me since this is the last year of my college, and I want to make it special. I really want to have new piercings done, and colour my hair differently to redefine my personality and express my new self that I’ve discovered in the past two years. This is the year I’m going to maximise in the best possible way.”
A quest to be independent
Saransh Nagre, student, BA (Prog) History and Political Science, St Stephen’s College, says, “I’m already on the path of fulfilling one of my dreams, which is to live alone. Until now, I’ve lived either at home or in a hostel. But now, in my final year, I’ve found a place of my own where I’ll host plenty of parties for my friends. The last year of college will hopefully turn out to be the best year of my life!”
Author tweet @karansethi042
