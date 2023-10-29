Dwarka district police have seized nearly 1,000 bottles of illicit liquor as well as arrested at least two bootleggers and illegal suppliers on an average every day so far this year. They also recovered 303,435 liquor bottles that were smuggled into the city, mostly from Haryana, for illegal sale in Delhi, senior police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. Delhi’s Dwarka police say seized 1,000 liquor bottles every day

Police also impounded 125 vehicles, which were being used by the bootleggers and suppliers to smuggle liquor bottles and transport them from one place to another.

“This is a record-breaking action against bootleggers and suppliers of illicit liquor by our police district. The recoveries are more than double the last year’s numbers. A total of 143,521 bottles of illicit liquor and 71 vehicles were recovered between January 1 and October 29 last year. During the same period this year, the seizures of liquor bottles and vehicles were 303,435 and 125 respectively,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

As many as 650 bootleggers and suppliers of illicit liquor were arrested till October 29 this year, officers said.

DCP Vardhan said that apart from the arrests made by all police stations and the district’s operations unit during several raids, many habitual bootleggers have been externed out of the district. He said members of the teams were deployed in plain-clothes in different areas of the district, so as to enhance the outreach of the action and give a strict message to offenders.

“We also took help of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed in our district to keep a surveillance on suspicious vehicles and track them them. Several traps were laid at the several entry points of the borders. Secret informers were also deployed to get intelligence and information about bootleggers and supply of illicit liquor,” he added.

DCP Vardhan said that of the 650 arrested people, 92 were caught by the Dwarka sub-division, while 273 and 125 were arrested by the Dabri and Najafgarh sub-divisions. Similarly, 77 bootleggers were arrested by the Chhawla sub-division and 83 by the Operations unit of the district. Each sub-division has two or three police stations.

