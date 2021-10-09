East Delhi civic body to assess its 5,000 primary teachers in its schools

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to assess its 5,000 primary teachers from 354 primary schools so that they can be provided the requisite training under the new National Education Policy. EDMC officials said an independent agency is being enlisted to assess teachers in terms of their knowledge of respective subjects, teaching techniques, methods and treatment of children.

Around 200,000 children are enrolled in the east corporation’s schools. The enrolment has dropped over the last five years. Over 230,000 children were enrolled in 2016-17.

Rajiv Kumar, education committee chairman, east corporation, said In line with the new education policy and ongoing changes in teaching methods and pedagogy, the civic body has launched the project to prepare its teachers. “The EDMC has decided to launch an assessment and training programme for its teachers and it will be conducted by an independent agency having a long experience in the field,” he said.

Kumar further said on the basis of the assessment in the first phase, specific training programmes will be implemented. “The training will focus on equipping teachers to understand the psychological perception of children and to provide high quality education as per their need,” he said.

The corporation schools are currently closed due to Covid-19, and students are being taught online. A senior official said the assessment will be carried out over a six-month period and it is expected to be start next month.

Vibha Singh, the vice-president of Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh, a municipal teachers’ association. said the detailed proposal about assessment has not been sent to schools or principals as yet. “We are not against the assessment of teachers but why is the EDMC not using groups of senior-most principals or schools inspectors for the purpose? The third party will not be able to assess the teachers fairly as they would not take into account the resource crunch we are facing, the pending salaries and other hurdles,” Singh said.

She also said that teachers’ union will oppose a third-party assessment. “Our salaries are not paid on time. Assess us but also equip us with adequate resources. So many students do not have access to smartphones but classes are being held on Google Meet and through worksheets. Many teachers are on pandemic related duties and they can’t be assessed by the third party on the same parameters. We will demand that the performance of the education department should also be audited. Let’s start the assessment from the top,” she said.

Kuldeep Khatri, who heads the Nagar Nigam Shikshak Nyay Manch, another teachers’ body, said the right to assess teachers is with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and a third party or NGO cannot be involved in the process. “They cannot assess us as teachers have been recruited after clearing relevant exams. On the one hand, corporations do not have money to invest in infrastructure at schools while, on the other hand, they are willing to hire private agencies. We will oppose the move,” he said.