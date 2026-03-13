EC designates officials for SIR in Delhi
Ahead of Delhi's special electoral roll revision in April 2026, officials are mapping voters and preparing necessary forms for the process.
Ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, the election commission has designated additional district magistrates (ADMs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) as electoral registration officers (EROs) for all 70 assembly constituencies in the city.
The EC had last month informed states that the SIR is expected to begin in April 2026 and had directed chief electoral officers to complete the preparatory work at the earliest.
The office of the Delhi CEO has begun preparations for the exercise, with officials currently mapping voters listed in the 2025 electoral rolls against those from the base year of 2002. As per the government records, there were around 15.5 million voters in Delhi Assembly elections held in February 2025.
“In accordance with the directions of the election commission, we are carrying out preparatory work. Form 6 (application for inclusion of name in Electoral Roll for First time Voter or on shifting from One Constituency to Another Constituency) and Form 7 (forms for seeking deletion of name from voter list or for raising objection to inclusion of other person’s name in electoral list) are being printed,” said an official.
District magistrates have also been designated as district election officers (DEOs) across Delhi’s 13 districts. Officials said the appointments come in wake of the recent reorganisation of districts in the Capital, bringing the number of districts from 11 to 13.
The Delhi CEO’s office had also sought exemption for around 7,500 school teachers deployed for the SIR from Census-related work. The house listing and housing phase of Census 2027 is scheduled to begin on April 15 in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment areas.
A senior revenue department officer said around 8,000–10,000 government employees engaged in the SIR exercise will be exempted from Census duty.
At present, Delhi has 13,033 polling stations. Around 7,500 teachers from Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools have been deployed as BLOs and BLO supervisors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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