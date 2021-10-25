ED attaches assets worth 6.84 cr of ex-Bhagalpur ADM

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over ₹6.84 crore in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case against a former additional district magistrate of Bihar’s Bhagalpur and her family, officials said Monday.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching 15 plots, a flat worth over ₹1.53 crore, deposits of ₹5,05,02,511 kept in 42 bank accounts and “surrender value” of 12 different insurance policies worth ₹26,00,123.39 of Jayshree Thakur and her family members, the ED said in a statement.

The ED case of money laundering is based on a 2013 FIR of Bihar Police against Thakur and her family members for “acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to ₹13,98,38,213 through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a public servant”.

The ED said its investigation found that “during the period 12.01.1987 to 30.06.2013, Jayshree Thakur while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under Bihar government, amassed disproportionate assets of ₹13,98,38,213 through corrupt practices and misuse of her official capacity”.

The disproportionate assets were amassed in the form of “movable and immovable properties in her name as well as in the name of her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter Rajshree Chaudhary”.