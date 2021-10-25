Home / Cities / Delhi News / ED attaches assets worth 6.84 cr of ex-Bhagalpur ADM
delhi news

ED attaches assets worth 6.84 cr of ex-Bhagalpur ADM

The ED case of money laundering is based on a 2013 FIR of Bihar Police against Thakur and her family members for “acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to 13,98,38,213 through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a public servant”.
Enforcement Directorate (Representational image)
Enforcement Directorate (Representational image)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over 6.84 crore in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case against a former additional district magistrate of Bihar’s Bhagalpur and her family, officials said Monday.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attaching 15 plots, a flat worth over 1.53 crore, deposits of 5,05,02,511 kept in 42 bank accounts and “surrender value” of 12 different insurance policies worth 26,00,123.39 of Jayshree Thakur and her family members, the ED said in a statement.

The ED case of money laundering is based on a 2013 FIR of Bihar Police against Thakur and her family members for “acquiring disproportionate assets amounting to 13,98,38,213 through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing her position as a public servant”.

The ED said its investigation found that “during the period 12.01.1987 to 30.06.2013, Jayshree Thakur while being posted and functioning in different capacities and different posts under Bihar government, amassed disproportionate assets of 13,98,38,213 through corrupt practices and misuse of her official capacity”.

The disproportionate assets were amassed in the form of “movable and immovable properties in her name as well as in the name of her husband Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, son Rishikesh Chaudhary and daughter Rajshree Chaudhary”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out