Education minister Sood seeks Kejriwal apology in dog row

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday wrote to former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, demanding a public apology for what he termed “disinformation” regarding school teachers being tasked with counting stray dogs. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood (HT Archive)

In a letter dated January 5, Sood criticised Kejriwal for social media comments that he said were harming school operations. “As education minister, I cannot, and will not, permit such practices to interfere with the welfare of children or the functioning of schools,” Sood wrote. “I appeal to you that, as a former chief minister, you should make a public apology to the people of Delhi for spreading disinformation.”

The exchange marks the latest escalation in a spat triggered by a post by Kejriwal on X, in which he referred to a November 20 government order appointing nodal officers in schools to address stray dog-related concerns in line with Supreme Court directions. The order was misrepresented online as instructing teachers to count strays. Kejriwal had alluded to this interpretation in a post on X.

Sood argued that Kejriwal’s comments could not be brushed aside as a misunderstanding, given his long experience in governance. “Unfortunately, such conduct reflects a continuing pattern wherein the AAP indulges in what can best be described as ‘shoot-and-scoot’ politics — making allegations, creating sensations, and then retreating from responsibility,” the letter said.

The BJP sharpened its attack, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanding that Kejriwal and Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj delete their posts. “If Kejriwal does not delete his X post within the next 24 hours, we will demand action from the Commissioner of Delhi Police on the complaint filed by the Delhi government,” Sachdeva said.

The AAP declined comment on the issue.

The controversy spilled into the Delhi Assembly, where BJP MLAs raised slogans and held placards demanding an apology from Kejriwal, leading to two adjournments.

Speaker Vijender Gupta later announced he was referring the matter to the department-related standing committee on education for examination. “The said committee shall examine the matter and submit its report to the House at the earliest,” Gupta stated.