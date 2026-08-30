PWD vs BSES after Delhi police FIR alleges negligence in electrocution death

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have registered a case of death by negligence and negligent conduct, with respect to malfunctioning machinery, in connection with the alleged electrocution of a 28-year-old man in Surajmal Vihar, near Anand Vihar, who reportedly fell in a crater on the road median adjoining a streetlight on Wednesday night.

Police have registered a negligence case over the electrocution death of 28-year-old Sandeep in east Delhi’s Surajmal Vihar (HT)

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The FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT, mentions that “the crime happened due to the negligence of BSES” and that “current was flowing in the electric pole.”

BSES denies negligence, points to PWD jurisdiction

However, power utility BSES refuted claims of negligence, stating that the infrastructure installation fell under the jurisdiction of the landowning agency, which is the Public Works Department (PWD).

“We deeply regret the unfortunate incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The road falls under the jurisdiction of the landowning agency. The streetlight pole in question is also maintained by the landowning agency. The maintenance of the streetlight pole does not fall under the purview of the discom,” a BSES spokesperson said.

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A police officer, aware of the investigation, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have not mentioned anyone’s name in the suspect/accused column. Since the medico-legal certificate of the victim indicated electrocution, we mentioned BSES's name in the FIR as per an initial probe. Our investigation is in progress, and if any other agency is found responsible, legal action will be taken accordingly.”

PWD says no electrical fault found at site

PWD, meanwhile, said that there was no electrical lapse at the site in question. In a statement, PWD said, “A detailed technical inspection of the site was carried out, along with examination of the electrical infrastructure and relevant maintenance records. Based on the technical findings available so far, no electrical fault or current leakage from the PWD street-light pole at the location has been established. The pole and its electrical components were also found to have the required protective measures in place.”

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“Strict action will be taken against any person or agency found responsible for negligence or dereliction of duty. PWD is extending all necessary cooperation and technical information to the concerned authorities,” it added.

Also read: Man, 28, dies after electrocution on streetlight pole near Delhi's Anand Vihar; family alleges murder

The victim, identified only as Sandeep, was returning home to Bihari Colony near Shahdara on Wednesday night, when the incident took place. His body was found the next morning on the central verge of Master Somnath Marg, with his lower body trapped in the pit up to his waist, while his face and hands were on the concrete base of the streetlight.

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The FIR was registered under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Anand Vihar police station on Friday, on the complaint of sub-inspector Hari Singh, the investigating officer in the case.

“We have registered a case of death by negligence and are probing it further,” deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

Conflicting claims given by BSES and PWD

Family alleges murder, questions police action

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Sandeep’s family, however, has alleged murder, claiming the scene may have been staged to make his death appear accidental.

On Saturday, Sandeep’s sister-in-law Indu said that the police registered the FIR on their own complaint, and questioned why they did not do so with respect to a complaint filed by the victim’s uncle, Sunder Lal, on Thursday.

Also read: Chandigarh: Take steps to prevent deaths by electrocution or face action, says High court

“We don’t know why the police did not consider converting our complaint into the FIR. Who are they trying to protect?” added Indu.

However, police clarified that they filed the FIR on basis of a daily diary entry, which was made before the family lodged a complaint.