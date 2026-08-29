PWD deploys all senior officials to assess key waterlogging hotspots in Delhi
PWD senior officers will inspect Delhi’s identified waterlogging hotspots and recommend short- and long-term measures to reduce water accumulation
Following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday asked senior officers to inspect all identified waterlogging locations under its jurisdiction and assess additional measures to minimise water accumulation during the rest of the monsoon.
PWD ordered to assess 139 waterlogging hotspots
The directions came after Delhi Traffic Police identified 113 waterlogging locations during rainfall up to August 20 and another 26 locations after rainfall on August 24.
The PWD has asked officers to undertake a location-wise assessment and submit recommendations on short-term and long-term measures by August 31.
The inspections followed a meeting chaired by the LG to review the waterlogging situation after parts of the Capital recorded nearly 67 mm of rainfall within hours on August 24, inundating several areas including central Delhi. The LG directed departments and agencies to put in place measures to prevent a recurrence of waterlogging and submit a report by August 31.
Also read: Traffic police seek end to waterlogging at 26 spots in Delhi
An official from the LG office said the field inspections aimed to ensure the identified locations were assessed on the ground and that agencies followed up on the problems identified during the exercise.
“Every identified waterlogging location needs to be physically assessed, and the agencies concerned have to ensure that measures are put in place based on the ground situation,” the official said.
Senior officers tasked with ground inspections
The PWD assigned its top officers specific stretches for inspection. The principal secretary (PWD) was tasked with inspecting locations on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, while the special secretary was assigned MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and Mahipalpur Bypass Road. The engineer-in-chief was assigned locations in the North Zone, including Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Jahangirpuri metro station, Model Town and Lala Jagat Narain Marg.
Chief engineers were directed to inspect locations in their respective jurisdictions, with particular focus on recurring hotspots such as New Rohtak Road, 100-feet road in Burari, Balbir Singh Sidhu Marg, Prembari underpass, Palla, Dabri Nala Road, RTR Marg and Najafgarh-Kapashera Road. Superintending engineers were instructed to inspect all identified locations in their jurisdictions physically.
Also read: Delhi govt directs intensive inspection of waterlogging hotspots, urgent remediation
Officials asked to suggest immediate, long-term fixes
They were also asked to identify measures that could be implemented immediately using existing infrastructure and available resources.
“We are taking the issue directly to the ground. Our senior officers are inspecting the identified locations, understanding the reasons behind waterlogging and assessing immediate corrective measures wherever possible,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.
Also read: Treat waterlogging in Delhi like a ‘disaster’, directs LG; NDMC chief apologises
PWD officials were also directed to submit location-wise observations and recommendations for additional short-term and long-term measures to the principal secretary by August 31.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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