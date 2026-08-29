PWD deploys all senior officials to assess key waterlogging hotspots in Delhi

Following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday asked senior officers to inspect all identified waterlogging locations under its jurisdiction and assess additional measures to minimise water accumulation during the rest of the monsoon. Residents in New Delhi amid severe waterlogging distress (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

PWD ordered to assess 139 waterlogging hotspots The directions came after Delhi Traffic Police identified 113 waterlogging locations during rainfall up to August 20 and another 26 locations after rainfall on August 24.

The PWD has asked officers to undertake a location-wise assessment and submit recommendations on short-term and long-term measures by August 31.

The inspections followed a meeting chaired by the LG to review the waterlogging situation after parts of the Capital recorded nearly 67 mm of rainfall within hours on August 24, inundating several areas including central Delhi. The LG directed departments and agencies to put in place measures to prevent a recurrence of waterlogging and submit a report by August 31.

Also read: Traffic police seek end to waterlogging at 26 spots in Delhi

An official from the LG office said the field inspections aimed to ensure the identified locations were assessed on the ground and that agencies followed up on the problems identified during the exercise.

“Every identified waterlogging location needs to be physically assessed, and the agencies concerned have to ensure that measures are put in place based on the ground situation,” the official said.

Senior officers tasked with ground inspections The PWD assigned its top officers specific stretches for inspection. The principal secretary (PWD) was tasked with inspecting locations on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, while the special secretary was assigned MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and Mahipalpur Bypass Road. The engineer-in-chief was assigned locations in the North Zone, including Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Jahangirpuri metro station, Model Town and Lala Jagat Narain Marg.

Chief engineers were directed to inspect locations in their respective jurisdictions, with particular focus on recurring hotspots such as New Rohtak Road, 100-feet road in Burari, Balbir Singh Sidhu Marg, Prembari underpass, Palla, Dabri Nala Road, RTR Marg and Najafgarh-Kapashera Road. Superintending engineers were instructed to inspect all identified locations in their jurisdictions physically.

Also read: Delhi govt directs intensive inspection of waterlogging hotspots, urgent remediation

Officials asked to suggest immediate, long-term fixes They were also asked to identify measures that could be implemented immediately using existing infrastructure and available resources.

“We are taking the issue directly to the ground. Our senior officers are inspecting the identified locations, understanding the reasons behind waterlogging and assessing immediate corrective measures wherever possible,” said PWD minister Parvesh Verma.

Also read: Treat waterlogging in Delhi like a ‘disaster’, directs LG; NDMC chief apologises

PWD officials were also directed to submit location-wise observations and recommendations for additional short-term and long-term measures to the principal secretary by August 31.