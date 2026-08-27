Treat waterlogging in Delhi like a ‘disaster’, directs LG; NDMC chief apologises

A day after waterlogging disrupted traffic and daily life across several parts of the Capital, Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed heads of all departments and agencies to remain present on the ground during flooding situations and treat waterlogging as a “disaster” requiring a war-footing response. Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Manoj Dwivedi apologised to residents for prolonged waterlogging in parts of the civic body’s area. Pedestrians are seen wading though a flooded road after Yamuna overflowed in Delhi following heavy rain. (Manish Swarup/AP)

The LG reviewed the situation in a meeting on Tuesday attended by senior officials and engineering heads of the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD), NDMC, traffic police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and divisional administration. The LG office said he directed officials to adopt a “whole of government” approach and ensure coordination between agencies.

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“Waterlogging must not be allowed to occur in the first place,” the LG office said, adding that installation of pumps at identified vulnerable locations should be expedited on a war footing. He also directed departmental heads to be physically present on streets during flooding and oversee remedial measures. Dwivedi, meanwhile, apologised and said the civic body normally clears waterlogging within 15-20 minutes, but at three to four locations it took more than an hour.