Delhi sees heaviest 24-hr rain in 2yrs; crosses seasonal avg with 36 days left

The Capital recorded 107.8mm of rainfall between Monday morning and Tuesday 8.30pm, taking the total monsoon rainfall to653mm—past the June-September average of 640.4mm, with over a month before the monsoon ends, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A bus drives through an inundated stretch on Baba Kharak Singh Road on Tuesday. (PTI) The spell of rainfall on Tuesday left several key roads waterlogged, throwing traffic out of gear in central and south Delhi. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said that drainage, sewerage and waterlogging remained among the key issues the government is working on. “We are working on long-term solutions. We are laying new sewer lines and approving projects worth crores of rupees to find long-term solutions to the issue,” Gupta said. Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said that the number of waterlogging-prone spots has been brought down from 308 in 2023 to 115, at present. Verma said long-term measures are being taken at 21 spots, while short-term interventions are being made at several other points. “There is no patchwork. We are constructing huge drains,” he said, citing requirements for the next 50 years. Throughout the day, water accumulation was reported on Ashoka Road, Raisina Road, Parliament Street, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, around Connaught Place and RML Hospital. Areas near the Supreme Court and AIIMS were also affected, along with ITO, Moti Bagh, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh and Deramandi Road.

Vehicles wade through a flooded stretch of Connaught Place on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

In southern Delhi, the entire Chirag Dilli flyover stretch and roads in Savitri area, GK 1 and 2, CR Park, Okhla Mandi, New Friends Colony, Munirka and Kishangarh were gridlocked. Rajeev Kaul, a resident of GK 1’s W Block, said, “I have an electronic store in Connaught Place, but I have not been able to go to my shop because of the incessant rains. The problem was not just waterlogging but the roads near our house are damaged. The Lala Lajpat Rai road is filled with huge potholes. During rains, one can’t see them and anyone can fall. There’s also severe waterlogging on the Defence Colony flyover and traffic is bad there. No traffic police personnel are even seen there.” Shiv Kumar, a shopkeeper at Pratap Market, said, “People say this is one of the biggest markets of Delhi but look at us. We are all suffering. There has been knee-deep water inside Sadar Bazar since Monday morning. I saw three carts carrying stationery submerged in water. There’s random electricity cuts. We are all scared that many workers, who are still working in rains, may get electric shock due to naked wires.”

A commuter trips while attempting to alight a DTC bus along Vikas Marg, ITO on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)