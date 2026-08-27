PWD panel to ‘standardise’ footpath design across Delhi

A pedestrian in Delhi often encounters almost everything on a footpath except, probably, enough space to walk. The move also comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling on June 19, which declared that walking on demarcated footpaths was a fundamental right. (Representative photo)

A garbage collection point may occupy part of the walkway, or a public urinal may jut into it. Utility boxes and poles can leave barely enough room to pass, while broken paving, sudden changes in height and uneven surfaces can turn a short walk into an obstacle course.

Acknowledging these difficulties, and in a move to address variations in pavement design, the Delhi public works department (PWD) has constituted a three-member committee to review existing agreements and provisions for footpath repair works and prepare a model tender for future projects. The move follows concerns over non-standard tender specifications, with different PWD zones prescribing varying requirements for similar works.

The committee, headed by superintending engineer Arvind Kumar Singh, comprises deputy director (vigilance) Mukesh Kumar Sharma and executive engineer Suresh Chand Sharma. It has been asked to submit a report within 15 days, according to an office order issued by the PWD on August 25.

“The exercise is expected to examine how footpaths are constructed and repaired, and bring greater uniformity to specifications followed by different zones. Based on the report, all future footpath designs will have standardised specifications,” an official said.

The move also comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling on June 19, which declared that walking on demarcated footpaths was a fundamental right. The court held that the right to walk flows from the constitutional guarantees under Articles 19 and 21 and that where a road exists, public authorities have a corresponding duty to provide, maintain and safeguard a demarcated footpath.

The Indian Roads Congress’s “IRC:103-2012” guidelines prescribe a minimum clear walking zone of 1.8 metres in width and 2.2 metres in height. The entire zone is required to remain free of obstructions, including utility poles, electricity, water and telecom boxes, trees and signage. The guidelines also state that the kerb height should not exceed 150mm.

The recommended width varies according to the surrounding land use. IRC guidelines prescribe a minimum obstacle-free width of 1.8 metres in residential and mixed-use areas, 2.5 metres in commercial and mixed-use areas, 3.5-4.5 metres along shopping frontages, 3 metres at bus stops and 4 metres in high-intensity commercial areas.

The standards also call for firm, even and slip-resistant surfaces without cracks or bumps. Potholes, tree roots and stormwater drains crossing the walking path are specifically identified as obstacles that should be removed or suitably addressed. Paving should be laid evenly and designed to prevent water accumulation.

Against these standards, discrepancies on Delhi’s footpaths can take several forms. Ground reports by HT have found stretches where the walking surface is too high, requiring pedestrians to negotiate steep access points, while in others it is too low or broken, creating uneven levels. Paving blocks are missing or damaged at many locations, leaving gaps and raised edges.

At other locations, structures intended for civic or utility purposes eat into the pedestrian space. Urinals, electricity and telecom boxes, poles, trees, signboards and other installations narrow the usable walking zone. Encroachments and poorly designed ramps at property entrances further interrupt continuity.

The committee’s recommendations are expected to provide a common framework for future PWD footpath works across its zones, including standardised specifications for repair and construction.