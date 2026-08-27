South Delhi braces for traffic chaos as PWD plans to repair 3 flyovers at once

“The main objective of the repair and rehabilitation of the flyovers is to increase their lifespan and provide safety to road users passing over or under the flyovers. Over time, infrastructure exposed to high vehicular loads can develop cracks or structural damage,” said a PWD official.

The three flyovers lie in close proximity to one another. The Nehru Nagar flyover, commonly known as the Lajpat Nagar/ Amar Colony flyover, lies on the Outer Ring Road and is an important link between Mathura Road and Ashram Chowk. It lies over 4km from the AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi) flyover and its loops that provide connectivity to South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, and adjoining areas. The Barapullah Phase-I flyover links the corridor towards Sarai Kale Khan and the DND Flyway.

The work, likely to begin in a month, is estimated to taflovke around four months and cost around ₹1.5 crore, said officials.

The movement of traffic on key roads in the Capital are expected to soon be affected with the Public Works Department (PWD) set to undertake repair and rehabilitation work on three major south Delhi flyovers simultaneously. The project involves the replacement of expansion joints on the Nehru Nagar, AIIMS and Barapullah Phase-I flyovers and the installation of height barriers on the Nehru Nagar flyover, said officials.

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According to officials, the single-strip seal expansion joints, used to bridge gaps between two road slabs, will be dismantled and replaced on all three flyovers.

On the Lajpat Nagar flyover, height restriction barriers will be installed to prevent heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses from entering the stretch towards Barapullah.

At the AIIMS flyover, the support bearings will be rectified. Micro-concrete will be laid wherever required after dismantling existing Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) work for blacktopping of the flyovers, added officials.

Minimal traffic disruption The tender specifies that the work has to be executed with minimum traffic disruption because of the limited space available at the sites, requiring the contractor to prepare traffic diversion plans, which will have to be approved by the Delhi Traffic Police and the PWD.

“The work will be planned in consultation with the traffic police so that restrictions and diversions can be implemented in a manner that causes minimum disruption to traffic,” the official said.

However, with the flyovers located in key traffic corridors and passing through several residential areas, movement is expected to be affected.

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The 2023 repairs of the Chirag Delhi flyover, also located on the ORR, resulted in extensive congestion. On the first day, queues extended up to Nehru Place, while commuters reported delays of 25-30 minutes at the Chirag Delhi intersection.

The 50-day Chirag Delhi repair project during which the two carriageways were taken up in separate 25-day phases, also led to spillover traffic on neighbouring arterial and residential roads. At one point, congestion extended towards Hauz Khas and the Khelgaon flyover after work shifted to the second carriageway.

The severity of the disruption prompted the PWD minister at the time to direct officials to explore completing the work in 30 days instead of the planned 50 days.