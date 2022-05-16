Ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits, Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Kashmiri Pandits, this in wake of protests by the community triggered by the killing of tehsil office employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam last week.
“Few days back a Kashmiri pandit was killed in his office. It seems they had thought this through. The country is worried. Why are Kashmiri Pandits still not safe? A lot of them had been sent under a PM package. After this incident, all of them are scared,” the chief minister said in the briefing.
“I urge Centre to ensure safety and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. We shouldn't fire teargas shells and lathicharge them. The terrorists be warned, India won't tolerate attacks on the Kashmiri Pandit community,” Kejriwal said. The Delhi chief minister was referring to the protests by Kashmiri Pandit community in Budgam on Friday. The police fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge after a group of protesters allegedly tried to proceed from Sheikhpora in Budgam to the Srinagar airport.
The Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat, the employee at the Chadoora tehsil office who was shot dead by terrorists on May 10. He was the second Kashmiri Pandit to be killed in seven months after Makhan Lal Bindroo, who was shot dead in October last year.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killings. J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also announced that a government job will be provided to the wife of the deceased Kashmiri Pandit employee. The governor also announced that all the Kashmiri Pandit PM Package employees will be posted at the district and tehsil headquarters.
Congress works to unite, BJP to divide: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for “creating divisions” while saying his party works to unite all. “We work to help the needy, the weak, and they [BJP] for few industrialists,” he said. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of damaging the economy after it strengthened under the previous Congress-led United Progressive Government government. Gandhi said there is no employment for youth while the inflation is increasing.
Mundka fire tragedy: NHRC begins probe into rights violations
A team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission on Monday visited the commercial building in outer Delhi's Mundka area that was destroyed in a massive fire on May 13 killing at least 27 people. “It is the first day of the probe, and will progress as we get more facts,” NHRC Sunil Meena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. A day ago, the owner of the ill-fated four-storey building was arrested.
JD (U) nominates Anil Hegde for Rajya Sabha by-poll
Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) on Monday named Anil Hegde, who is from Karnataka, as its candidate for the by-poll to a vacant Bihar Rajya Sabha seat on May 30. Mahendra Prasad's death in December necessitated the by-poll. Hedge, a veteran socialist leader, was a close associate of late former defence minister George Fernandes. He is also JD (U)'s national election officer.
Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer
BJP's former Member of the Legislative Council, BJ Puttaswamy has been appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday. As per reports, the 83-year-old senior politician was appointed as the first pontiff of the newly-opened Bengaluru mutt, which represents the backward caste of Ganigas, at a ceremony on Sunday. The community has a population of around 13 lakh in Karnataka.
Bengaluru Metro work hits a roadblock, needs 1.5 more years for tunnelling
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has suspended boring work for Namma Metro 713 times due to unfavourable geological conditions. The difficult underground with rocks and rocky soil between Shivajinagar and MG road has also made it even more difficult for BMRCL to complete the Namma Metro's phase 2 underground section. The MG Road-Shivajinagar stretch is part of the city's longest underground Metro corridor.
