An e-rickshaw driver has been arrested for attempted murder, days after a 30-year-old woman who had allegedly been stabbed and physically assaulted was found dumped outside the Majnu Ka Tila market in north Delhi, police said. E-rickshaw driver held for stabbing, dumping woman

Police identified the accused as Kannu Dayadham Naganshi (31), a resident of Aruna Nagar. He has admitted to police that he tried to rape the woman, and physically assaulted her when she resisted. He also said he gave her alcohol.

On Saturday, locals called police at 5 am from outside a hotel in the area after they witnessed a speeding e-rickshaw reach the spot and its driver dump the woman on the street.

Police said that, when they reached the spot, they found an unconscious woman lying on the street with torn clothes and injuries to her head and face. She was immediately taken to Sushruta trauma centre in Civil Lines, and was later referred to Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for further medical treatment. A crime and a Forensic Science Laboratory team then reached the spot for inspection and examination.

A senior police officer said, “At the time that we found her, the victim appeared to be intoxicated. She appears to be a vagabond and her identity has not been established so far.”

The woman, he added, has only said a few words because of her injuries and has alleged that she was sexually assaulted. However, given her condition, she was sedated to help her “stabilise”, the officer said. Her statement has yet to be recorded.

“A sexual assault–related medical examination of the victim was also conducted and we are awaiting doctor’s opinion or a report,” the police officer added.

For the time being, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Raja Banthia said a case of attempted murder has been lodged based on the Medico-Legal (MLC) report. “Further relevant sections will be added as per the findings of the subsequent investigation. Based on our enquiry and technical probe, the accused was identified. He was arrested with the help of CCTV analysis,” he said.

During an interrogation, police said Naganshi confessed. He said he had picked up the woman in his e-rickshaw on Friday around 6pm from outside the Vidhan Sabha metro station. He then took her to his house, gave her alcohol and “assaulted her”.

“In his own admission, he said he tried to rape her. When she resisted, he beat her and took her outside. He dumped her on the streets and left. His version is corroborated by the eye witnesses at the metro station and nearby residents,” said another officer.

Police said Naganshi was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody till the victim’s statement is recorded.

Police said he was earlier involved in a 2013 case of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case in Civil Lines.