Exams cancel? High-schoolers come to Covid patients’ rescue

Suffering inspires compassion. Proving this are school going youngsters, who have been led by the Covid-19 crisis to find an opportunity to utilise their time and energy to serve the humanity in this grim situation caused by the pandemic. Amid the second wave of Corona, as exams of most high school students stand either postponed or cancelled, they have taken to saving lives by providing verified leads to those looking for oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, ICU beds, etc.

From saving lives of their relatives, to supporting strangers, these youngsters are doing it all and shining bright while they provide a glimmer of hope to the city residents. “I was casually talking to my cousin when she told me about how her friend’s mother needed plasma. I was moved by her condition and really wanted to help, so I started digging up resources and making phone calls,” says Ananya Sharma, a class XII student of a Ghaziabad-based school, adding, “The next day, I saw an Instagram story of a girl looking for an ICU bed for her grandfather. Luckily, I was able to help her too, and felt magical after that! One thing led to another until volunteering became a full-time thing. Eventually, I joined a lot of WhatsApp groups through which I got connected to more volunteers. People posted their requirements on these groups, and the rest looked up resources for them. That’s what I’ve been up to. And due to social media platforms getting flooded with phone numbers, we divide the work among ourselves, to work more efficiently.”

Bhumik Dirolia, Ananya Sharma and Nikhik Kumar.

With eyes that shine with the dream of seeing a pandemic free world, these youngsters are driven to save every life they can. “I got inspired by a DU student who was saving lives amid the pandemic and decided to help too,” says 16-year-old Bhumik Dirolia, a student of a Haryana-based school, adding, “An 11-year-old boy from Hisar came to meet me after I saved his father’s life, and this was the best feeling ever! Ek insaan dusre insaan ki madad nahi karega to kaun karega? So far I’ve helped 500 people, but out of those I’ve saved approximately 100 and belive that I saved 1,000 lives because every person has 10 family members behind them. Now I’ve set a goal to help 10,000 people. When I had started helping people, I initially got 20-30 calls. But straight from day two, I got 50-60 calls and currently I get 200 calls per day. I verify each and every lead by calling them up, whether it’s 20 or 200, I verify them all and then only share them with the patient or their relatives. Just yesterday I verified 400-500 leads personally by calling each one up, and I’ve been helping people all over the country and not just those in Delhi-NCR. I have also donated a part of my pocket money to the needy, to help provide them ventilators, oxygen, and medicines etc... I want to set an example to the youth of my age that we all can make a corona free India! If only 1,35,000 people out of the country’s population work everyday on helping 10,000 people in a month, it will help all the 135 crore people of India

And these youngsters even know the significance of a heartfelt conversation, and how it can make a difference in the lives of people struggling due to Covid. “A lot of my friends who were Covid positive needed someone to talk to, and I was there for them. I helped ease their fears, and even read them stories on the phone... Whatever pocket money my parents give me, I donated all of it to the foundations that have been helping Covid patients with oxygen cylinders. Though I can’t go out of my house, but I ensured that I’m able to help in whatever capacity I can, as there’s not much to study right now since exams have been postpones. So I used the time to help those who I know were infected, by verifying leads for their relatives who were running out of time to make so many calls. Now, I’m looking forward to getting vaccinated when it’s my turn,” says Nikhil Kumar, a class XII student at a public school in Delhi.

