Excavator runs over 27-year-old in Delhi; locals nab driver, hand him over to police

A man was killed after being run over by an excavator in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area on Saturday morning, police said. 27-year-old killed in excavator mishap in northwest Delhi, probe on (Representative/HT photo)

The incident occurred around 10 am near a graveyard in Shakurpur, following which a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

Police said Md Hussain (27), the sole breadwinner of his family, succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his wife, two children and elderly father.

The driver of the excavator, Ashish (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, was apprehended by locals at the scene and handed over to the police.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused was driving the excavator towards Beriwala Bagh in Shakurpur for park levelling work when the accident occurred, police said.

Family members of the deceased expressed grief and alleged negligence.

Hussain's sister said, "I got a call around 9:30 AM. When I reached, the condition of his body was beyond words," she added, breaking down. She demanded that the government take responsibility for the education and expenses of his children.

The victim's wife, Mamta, said Hussain had gone out for his work when the incident occurred. "I got a call but I couldn't answer it. Then my nephew came and told me that he has died. I couldn't believe it," she said.

"His head was completely crushed. I didn't have the courage to see him in that condition," she said, claiming that two operators of the excavator were involved in the incident.