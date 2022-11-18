Ex-C’garh CM Jogi’s kin booked over fake caste certificate case

Chhattisgarh police registered a case against Richa Jogi, the wife of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh ( JCC) chief Amit Jogi’s and daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi over the false scheduled caste certificate in Mungeli district, official said on Thursday.

In October 2020, Mungeli district administration had suspended the ST certificate of Richa Jogi which was obtained by her in July 2020 and asked to submit a reply.

Later, a High-Level Certification Scrutiny Committee was constituted by the government to investigate the matter which submitted its report in June 2021 stating that the caste certificate was obtained by her was not legal and recommended action against Richa Jogi.

On Wednesday, assistant commissioner of Mungeli district tribal welfare department wrote a letter to Mungeli police and demanded an FIR registered against Richa Jogi.

“ We have registered a case under on Wednesday under section 10 of Chhattisgarh Scheduled Castes , Schedule Tribe and Other Backward Classes ( Regulation of Social Status Certification ) Act 2013 on the basis of letter issued by Tribal Welfare Department and started investigating the case. Further actions will be taken as per the law,” said Superintendent of Police , Mungeli , Chandra Mohan Singh.

A senior government official said, earlier a High-Level Certification Scrutiny Committee cancelled Amit Jogi’s tribal caste certificate on the ground that his father late Ajit Jogi’s certificate issued in his favour as tribal was cancelled in August 2020 and on the similar ground Richa Jogi’s certificate was also cancelled.

Meanwhile, Richa Jogi in a statement said that her caste certificate case is pending in the court and Congress government is in fear because she is getting huge support through ‘Jogi Janadhikar Yatra’.

“ I will challenge the illegal FIR in the court and will not bow down in front of the Congress government,” she added.