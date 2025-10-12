Ex-convict held for ₹30L burglary in SE Delhi’s Bhogal, hunt on for aide

Nearly three weeks after two men looted a southeast Delhi’s house, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Delhi Police tracked down Bhogal burglary suspect Mohd Nazran using CCTV footage. (File photo)

Mohd Nazran, a resident of Ajmeri Gate, allegedly broke into a businessman’s house in Bhogal with his friend and decamped with jewellery worth ₹30 lakh and Qatari Riyal.

Police said the burglary took place on September 21 while the complainant was away for work. He returned the same day only to find his house ransacked and his valuables missing.

A case of burglary was lodged at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

“The team started with technical and manual surveillance. Hundreds of CCTVs were thoroughly examined. In one of the CCTV footages, two suspects were seen entering the complainant’s premises. The trail of CCTV footages was followed up to Daryaganj area” said an investigator.

Police said locals teams were sent to look for the suspects.

Hemant Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) said one of the suspects was later identified by a head constable who saw the suspect roaming around the area.

“Local enquiry regarding the suspect led to his identification as Nazran,52, he was held after a trap was set up near Jama Masjid this week” said the DCP.

During interrogation, police said the accused confessed his involvement in the burglary and identified his friend as Arman, a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi.

Police said they also found that Nazran was convicted in his wife’s murder case in Bangalore in 2007. He spent time in jail till 2019 and shifted to Delhi after his release

“ The stolen gold was later handed over to Arman’s brother-in-law, a goldsmith in Gokalpuri, for melting and disposal.

A gold locket, part of the stolen property, was recovered from Nazran’s possession” added the DCP

The teams are now looking for Arman and his relative.