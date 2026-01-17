Labour minister Kapil Mishra on Friday directed officials to expedite the process of bringing unorganised, gig, platform and construction workers under the ambit of social security, and to ensure Delhi’s labour code rules are aligned with those framed by the central government. Expedite social security for gig workers: Delhi labour minister

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness for the publication and notification of rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and other labour codes.

Officials briefed the minister on progress in framing rules under all four labour codes — the Code on Wages, the Code on Industrial Relations, the Code on Social Security, and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions. The meeting was attended by the labour commissioner and senior departmental officers.

An official said, “The Code on Social Security, 2020, provides for the constitution of welfare boards for unorganised and construction workers and enables the formulation of welfare schemes for these categories. The code also brings gig and platform workers under its ambit for the first time, with the objective of extending social security benefits to a wider section of the workforce.”

During the review, Mishra instructed officials to ensure systems are put in place for swift and transparent delivery of benefits to all covered worker categories.

“The department has been asked to study the rules pre-published by the Union ministry of labour and employment and, where necessary, align Delhi’s rules with central provisions to maintain uniformity in implementation. All pending rules under the four labour codes should also be finalised at the earliest to enable the roll-out of schemes and benefits for workers in Delhi,” Mishra said.

Officials said the four labour codes consolidate 29 existing labour laws, including those governing wages, industrial relations, workplace safety and social security. Construction workers earlier covered under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act, 1996, have now been brought under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The department has been asked to complete the remaining procedural steps required for notification of the rules. Officials said that once notified, the rules will provide a framework for setting up welfare boards, registering eligible workers and implementing welfare schemes in the capital.

Further meetings are expected to monitor progress on finalisation of the rules and implementation mechanisms.

The labour department is also examining administrative arrangements for registration of unorganised and gig workers, identification of beneficiaries, and coordination with relevant agencies for implementation of welfare schemes once the rules come into force.