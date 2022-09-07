Experts prescribe caution as Delhi records 43 swine flu cases this year
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said the hospital has seen several patients who arrived with symptoms of a viral fever and later tested positive for H1N1.
The Capital has recorded 43 cases of H1N1 flu (known as swine flu) till August 31 this year, data from the state government’s health department showed, with experts advising residents of the city to wear masks and wash hands regularly to prevent the infection from spreading.
Health experts said swine flu and Covid-19 shared a lot of symptoms, stressing the importance of getting tested to accurately diagnose and treat the illness.
Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant (internal medicine) at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said the hospital has seen several patients who arrived with symptoms of a viral fever and later tested positive for H1N1.
“We did see a spike in cases and because the symptoms are similar to Covid-19, it was important to test and then treat the infections accordingly,” said Dr Chatterjee.
He said that H1N1 is characterised by symptoms such as fever (high-grade, in some cases), sore throat, nasal congestion, headache and muscular aches. In some cases, patients can also experience diarrhoea and difficulty in breathing, in which case immediate medical help must be sought. Doctors said that symptoms typically last for five to seven days and for severe patients a dose of Oseltamivir drug, which is usually advised twice a day for five days, can help control the symptoms.
-
‘Fit of rage’: 17-yr-old kills father with rolling pin in Delhi
Police began investigations, and the questioning of the constable’s family members suggested that he was an alcohol addict who often abused and assaulted his teenaged son, wife, and other family members. Investigating officers learnt that, on August 22, the man again brutally attacked his son, who “in a fit of rage” retaliated by raining blows on his father with a wooden rolling pin.
-
National medical council’s nod to Ukraine’s ‘academic mobility plan’
In a major relief to Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine after Russian forces attack, the National Medical Council has notified that it has no objection to the 'academic mobility programme' being offered by the Ukrainian government for Indian medical students. Last month, NMC had said that it doesn't recognise the 'mobility programme' being offered by the Ukrainian government for foreign medical students, which got students worried.
-
Punjab: BSF recovers 3.7kg heroin in village bordering Pak
Border Security Force has claimed to have recovered 3.7 kilograms of heroin in border area of Abohar sector on Monday late evening. In a press release, BSF officials claimed that on Monday evening, a person of village Jangad Bhaini informed BSF troops that 4 packets of suspicious item were laying in his agricultural land facing his home at the of border fence in Abohar Sector.
-
562 major drug dealers arrested in last two months: Punjab Police
Punjab Police have arrested as many as 4,223 drug smugglers including 562 major ones since July 5, 2022. Speaking of the same, inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing Gill's weekly press conference here on Tuesday, said police teams have managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.
-
Ex-MLA from Ludhiana, Simarjeet Bains applies for bail in 2021 rape case
Facing charges of rape, Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Atam Nagar legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains on Tuesday applied for the bail through Bains''s counsel. His brother Paramjeet Singh Bains and personal assistant Pardeep Gogi, who were arrested in relation to the same case, had earlier been bailed out on August 12 and 25 respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics