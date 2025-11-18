Experts warn portable purifier neckbands, bands offer no real protection

With rising pollution in the national Capital, e-commerce sites have started selling portable air purifiers in the form of neckbands, wristbands and wristwatches. These platforms claim to “remove dust, smoke, bacteria, and harmful pollutants to provide cleaner air” and “generate negative ions”. Specialists recommend N95 masks and HEPA purifiers instead, noting wearable devices fail in moving, outdoor air. (AI-generated image)

However, various studies and experts suggest that these so-called air purifiers have little to no effect on improving the surrounding air quality and are possibly mere gimmicks.

“We are seeing this growing trend of portable air purifiers, neckbands, and wristbands and we find it concerning and misleading. Unfortunately, many companies are taking advantage of this public health crisis by marketing unproven devices and creating a false sense of security. There is no scientific or medical evidence to support the claim that these gadgets are effective in filtering harmful pollutants. It is also impossible for such small devices to purify the air around a person who is outdoors and constantly exposed to pollutants,” said Dr Vikas Mittal, director, pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi.

These portable air purifiers are available online between ₹1,000 to ₹6,000.

The information provided by the manufacturers states that these devices do not need any filter and unlike traditional non-portable home air purifiers, these do not use HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter technology to filter out pollution. They claim to be working on ionizers technology and claim to neutralise harmful particles including PM 10, PM 2.5 and allergens.

PM2.5 and PM 10 are referred to as fine particles in the air with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which are small enough to be inhaled into the lungs and bloodstream

Wearable ionizer purifiers claim to work by emitting thousands of ions into the air every minute. They claim to emit ions that attach to pollutants in the air, giving them a static charge eventually settling them down.

As per a study called “Performance of wearable ionization air cleaners: Ozone emission and particle removal”, there is not much evidence that these wearable air purifiers can work outdoors in moving air. It further revealed that wearable air purifiers can rather create ozone, due to the use of an ionizer. “Ozone is harmful to humans and can damage the lungs. The exact amount of ozone created by each personal purifier can vary widely, but the average consumer has no way of knowing the levels of ozone created by their device,” the study stated.

A paper published by the Environmental Protection Agency, an independent body of the United States government, tasked with environmental protection matters explains, “While indirect ozone production is of concern, there is even greater concern with the direct and purposeful introduction of a lung irritant into indoor air. There is no difference, despite some marketers’ claims, between ozone in the smog outdoors and ozone produced by these devices.”

Dr Neetu Jain, senior consultant, Pulmonology Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, PSRI hospital explained alternative preventive measures. “It is understandable that people are seeking quick solutions to protect themselves. However, wearable air purifiers offer very limited benefit in real-world conditions. The most effective ways to protect respiratory health remain avoiding outdoor activity during peak pollution hours, using N95 masks, improving indoor air quality with HEPA-grade purifiers, and maintaining good ventilation at home and work. Those with asthma, COPD, or heart disease should be particularly careful during pollution spikes and keep their medications handy,” she said.

Professor Sagnik Dey at Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi, explained, “Rigorous testing on these wearable air purifiers is required to claim if they are working. As there is already enough evidence and studies to support the claim that air purifiers based on HEPA technology are beneficial and not harmful for human health, the same is required for these portable air purifiers, before they are being sold on e-commerce sites.”

Dr Akshay Budhraja, head of department, respiratory and sleep medicine at Aakash Healthcare also cautioned against these purifiers. “These are highly promoted in the social media as a convenient and easy alternative to the old fashioned air cleaners. The general population should learn that these wearables can provide a psychological feeling of protection, but they cannot be considered a major protection device.”