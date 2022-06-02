Families of Mundka fire victims protest, demand DNA test report

New Delhi: Several family members of the victims of a fire in an illegal factory unit in Mundka held a protest outside the building on Wednesday seeking the reports of the DNA tests conducted by the authorities on the yet to be identified bodies as they search for closure regarding whether their relatives are indeed among those who died in the fire.

Akbar (33), whose wife Mehrunissa (30) is among the 27 who died in the May 13 fire, said that families of all of the 21 yet-to-be-identified victims took part in the protest. “We need the reports to know if our relatives are dead. They haven’t yet come back so we are already presuming they are gone but the report will ensure there is no room for doubt. Every time we visit the police station, officials dodge the question. We thought this is the only way we will get our questions answered,” he said.

At least 27 people lost their lives and several others were injured when a blaze engulfed a three-storey building in west Delhi’s Mundka on May 13.

Sunita, the mother of 20-year-old Sonam who is also among those reported missing, said that they gathered around 9.30am and stayed till 11.30am, after which the station house officer reached the spot and pacified them. “The officer came and took us to the police station. He made us speak to senior officers and also forensic science laboratory officials who assured us that the reports will be shared soon,” she said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that the SHO and assistant commissioner of police heard the protesters patiently. “They were demanding a CBI enquiry into the matter and also raised an issue of delay in DNA report due to which the handing over the dead bodies to family members was also being delayed,” he sai.

The DCP said that the protesters were informed that the bodies and other remains are with the forensic sciences laboratory (FSL) and that the police is coordinating with them regularly. “Moreover, the head of department at FSL was telephonically contacted again in their presence who assured to expedite the FSL results as early as possible,” Sharma said.