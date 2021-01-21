Farmers’ agitation: Delhi borders continue to be closed at multiple points

The farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders entered its 58th day on Thursday with the national Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continuing to remain closed at multiple points.

The borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad. Commuters coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh have been advised by Delhi Traffic Police to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.

The traffic at these borders is also slow as police continue to check these points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the Capital. For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police said they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

Today, farmer leaders, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, will discuss government’s proposal of suspending the farm laws for a year. On Wednesday, the government had presented a proposal before the farmers that farm laws will be suspended for 18 months. An affidavit will be given in the Supreme Court committing to the same, the government had proposed.