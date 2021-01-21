Farmers’ agitation: Delhi borders continue to be closed at multiple points
The farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders entered its 58th day on Thursday with the national Capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continuing to remain closed at multiple points.
The borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad. Commuters coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh have been advised by Delhi Traffic Police to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.
The traffic at these borders is also slow as police continue to check these points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the Capital. For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.
The traffic police said they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.
Today, farmer leaders, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, will discuss government’s proposal of suspending the farm laws for a year. On Wednesday, the government had presented a proposal before the farmers that farm laws will be suspended for 18 months. An affidavit will be given in the Supreme Court committing to the same, the government had proposed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt proposes putting farm laws on hold for 18 months: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Restaurants must display jhatka and halal distinction, says SDMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Budget Session, BJP leaders meet as Oppn seeks to corner govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature in Delhi likely to increase over next two days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi likely to finish collecting samples for its fifth sero survey round today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ agitation: Delhi borders continue to be closed at multiple points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air deteriorates slightly, set to improve today: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Front line workers, elderly may have to wait two extra weeks to get Covid jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Meet Turkman’s Bhoora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will not shift the venue of the Republic Day tractor rally, farmers to police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Five more persons held for Pitampura jewellery heist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer dies by suicide at Tikri, leaves note behind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Burglar wears PPE kit to steal 25kg gold from jewellery showroom, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Whose road it is, asks Delhi HC after demolition drive leaves people displaced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong winds clear the air, western disturbance all set to bring back the chill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox