Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain closed at multiple points
Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at multiple points on Friday even as the authorities gave an eviction notice to protesting farmers at the Ghazipur protest site a day earlier. Till Friday morning, farmers continued to camp at the Ghazipur border, affecting the vehicular movement between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Several other borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed for traffic movement due to the farmers’ agitation against Centre’s three farm laws. The protests began on since November 26.
The Ghazipur border has been closed for commuters from Uttar Pradesh. The traffic police have advised commuters to take routes passing through DND, Karkari Mod, and Shahadra to travel to Ghaziabad.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh remained closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take the alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Commuters have been asked to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.
The other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches can be used for traveling between the two states.
- Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
