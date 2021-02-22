IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected

Vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:38 AM IST

Three borders around Delhi — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — continued to be blocked on Monday due to the farmers’ protest, who are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws. The Delhi traffic police have had to divert vehicles, which may possibly lead to traffic congestion in parts of the city during peak hours.

Officers of the Delhi traffic police said that jams may be witnessed during peak hours in Delhi as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border remains completely closed due to the ongoing agitation. All six lanes of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade, and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.

Also Read | Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers’ protest: Rakesh Tikait

“No traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway as farmers are continuing their protest. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides,” a traffic police officer said.

Traffic police officers said that Auchandi border is open only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open for the traffic.

The traffic officers advised motorists to take alternate routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bazar is located in the Walled City’s Chitli Qabar neighbourhood. Every day, hawkers claim the pavements from the early hours of the morning, decking their many stalls with their specialities. (Representative Image)(Photo: Sanchit Khanna)
The bazar is located in the Walled City’s Chitli Qabar neighbourhood. Every day, hawkers claim the pavements from the early hours of the morning, decking their many stalls with their specialities. (Representative Image)(Photo: Sanchit Khanna)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Straight out of a fairy tale

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:43 AM IST
A pavement market in Old Delhi, replete with memorable sights and sounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC collegium comprises the Chief Justice of India and the two most senior judges of the apex court in matters of appointment and transfer of high court judges.
The SC collegium comprises the Chief Justice of India and the two most senior judges of the apex court in matters of appointment and transfer of high court judges.
delhi news

Six months after proposals, only six names cleared

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:56 AM IST
The government has cleared appointments of two judges in the Delhi high court and four in the Kerala high court while choosing not to clear some other names that have been pending for more than a year now, HT has learnt through people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
River activists have warned that the project could push Delhi to water scarcity, depletion of groundwater levels and major flooding and loss in case of a disaster.(PTI)
River activists have warned that the project could push Delhi to water scarcity, depletion of groundwater levels and major flooding and loss in case of a disaster.(PTI)
delhi news

First high dam on Yamuna may pose flood risk to city: Experts

By Jayashree Nandi, Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:34 AM IST
The move has reignited a three-decade old worry among environmentalists who have been flagging the project as a potential risk for the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DU Vice-Chancellor (acting) PC Joshi said that the recommendations will now be sent to the university’s statutory bodies — academic council (AC) and executive council (EC) — for their approval.(HT file)
DU Vice-Chancellor (acting) PC Joshi said that the recommendations will now be sent to the university’s statutory bodies — academic council (AC) and executive council (EC) — for their approval.(HT file)
delhi news

FYUP may return to DU colleges this year

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The university had once before in 2014 introduced the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). It, however, was scrapped by the government after protests by students and teachers the same year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigators said Singh lived in Dharmpura, Najafgarh. They said the incident took place at 8.30pm when Singh with sitting with at least four others near a property dealer’s shop in Shyam Vihar. (Representative image)
Investigators said Singh lived in Dharmpura, Najafgarh. They said the incident took place at 8.30pm when Singh with sitting with at least four others near a property dealer’s shop in Shyam Vihar. (Representative image)
delhi news

Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Senior officers said Naresh Singh, who worked as a financer for local property agents, was shot at least ten times. They said initial investigation suggest that the murder could be a fallout of a financial dispute over 6-7 lakh and a car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:26 AM IST
“This week, we will focus on sensitising Delhi people on the benefits of EV four-wheelers over their petrol or diesel counterparts, and on the many benefits that are offered under Delhi’s EV policy for those who want to make this switch,” Gahlot said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
The Supreme Court. (File photo)
delhi news

Forest dept restrains DJB from work on deemed forest stretch in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:52 AM IST
Deputy conservator forests (west division) Navneet Srivastava issued the order, directing the water utility to “immediately stop work” on road number 26 (Outer Ring Road).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi police’s additional public relations officer, Anil Mittal said the arrest was made by a crime branch team. “All the four suspects have been identified with the help of CCTV footage in which they can be seen attacking Sharma,” he said. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo)
Delhi police’s additional public relations officer, Anil Mittal said the arrest was made by a crime branch team. “All the four suspects have been identified with the help of CCTV footage in which they can be seen attacking Sharma,” he said. (Representative Image)(Representational Photo)
delhi news

Four more nabbed for Rinku Sharma’s murder in Mangolpuri

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:20 AM IST
Delhi police had on February 11 already arrested five persons for the murder. Investigators identified Sunday’s four arrested men as Deen Mohammad, 40, Dilshan Mohammad, 22, Fayaiz Alam, 21 and Faizan Alam, 21, all residents of Magolpuri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police have identified the three arrested men as Gurvinder Pal, 32, Sukhwinder Dhillon, 23, and Saurabh Varma, 21, all residents of Faridkot in Punjab. (Representative Image)(File Photo. Representative image)
The police have identified the three arrested men as Gurvinder Pal, 32, Sukhwinder Dhillon, 23, and Saurabh Varma, 21, all residents of Faridkot in Punjab. (Representative Image)(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi Police arrest three men for killing Faridkot youth Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:47 AM IST
Police said Bhalwan was shot dead when he was getting into his car while leaving a shop in Faridkot. As he fell, two men pumped more than 10 bullets into him, before fleeing on a motorcycle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
delhi news

Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:48 AM IST
Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), invited the farm leaders to lunch on Saturday and discussed the ongoing protests against the new laws that seek to deregulate agricultural trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Once operational, the fourth runway will not only increase the per hour flight handling capacity of the Delhi airport, but will also cut down the waiting time for approaching and departing flights, the officials said.(PTI)
Once operational, the fourth runway will not only increase the per hour flight handling capacity of the Delhi airport, but will also cut down the waiting time for approaching and departing flights, the officials said.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi airport likely to have fourth runway operational by September

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:15 AM IST
Thereafter, the strip will undergo a certification by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and if all goes as planned, will be made operational, latest by September, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
delhi news

Sisodia, cabinet ministers campaign for bypolls

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Sisodia held a ‘padyatra’ in east Delhi’s Kondli and Trilokpuri areas in support of AAP candidate Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) who is an AAP leader from Kondli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The forest department on February 19 sent a meeting notice to all road-owning, construction and development agencies in Delhi, asking them to attend the workshop, where they will be given a walk-through on ways in which construction and digging work can carried out while also preserving the ecology of the area. (Representative Image) (HT Photo)
The forest department on February 19 sent a meeting notice to all road-owning, construction and development agencies in Delhi, asking them to attend the workshop, where they will be given a walk-through on ways in which construction and digging work can carried out while also preserving the ecology of the area. (Representative Image) (HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi forest dept tells infra agencies how to preserve environment

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:44 AM IST
This workshop was scheduled after the Delhi high court in an order issued on February 10, asked the Delhi government to initiate measures to sensitise agencies to the importance of preserving trees while undertaking civil construction work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the Public Works Department (PWD) wrote to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against the construction. (Representative Image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
On Saturday, the Public Works Department (PWD) wrote to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against the construction. (Representative Image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

North MCD meet to confer legal status on new structure in Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:31 AM IST
The old temple, which was located on the pavement of the carriageway towards Red Fort, had been demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on the directions of the Delhi high court on January 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP