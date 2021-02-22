Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected
Three borders around Delhi — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — continued to be blocked on Monday due to the farmers’ protest, who are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws. The Delhi traffic police have had to divert vehicles, which may possibly lead to traffic congestion in parts of the city during peak hours.
Officers of the Delhi traffic police said that jams may be witnessed during peak hours in Delhi as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border remains completely closed due to the ongoing agitation. All six lanes of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade, and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.
Also Read | Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers’ protest: Rakesh Tikait
“No traffic is being allowed on Delhi-Meerut Expressway as farmers are continuing their protest. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides,” a traffic police officer said.
Traffic police officers said that Auchandi border is open only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open for the traffic.
The traffic officers advised motorists to take alternate routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted, jams expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Straight out of a fairy tale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six months after proposals, only six names cleared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First high dam on Yamuna may pose flood risk to city: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FYUP may return to DU colleges this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot dead in Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest dept restrains DJB from work on deemed forest stretch in west Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four more nabbed for Rinku Sharma’s murder in Mangolpuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police arrest three men for killing Faridkot youth Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three farm laws are death warrant for the country’s farmers: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport likely to have fourth runway operational by September
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia, cabinet ministers campaign for bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi forest dept tells infra agencies how to preserve environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North MCD meet to confer legal status on new structure in Chandni Chowk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox