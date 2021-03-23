IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Traffic at Delhi borders remains diverted
Farmers sitting in protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
Farmers sitting in protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic at Delhi borders remains diverted

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for commute
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:37 AM IST

Tikri and Singhu borders, connecting Delhi and Haryana, remained completely closed on Tuesday as farmers continued their agitation against the three farm laws. One carriageway at Ghazipur border, however, remained open for those heading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for commute.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, continued to remain closed.

Also Read | NHAI suffers 814 cr toll loss in 3 states due to farmers’ protest

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Farmers sitting in protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
Farmers sitting in protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 22. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic at Delhi borders remains diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:37 AM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for commute
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
delhi news

Possibility of light rain in Delhi today, air quality poor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The overcast skies on Monday brought some respite from the rising heat in the city. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station was 33.6 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student walks past a wall with the graffiti of frontline workers wearing face masks, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A student walks past a wall with the graffiti of frontline workers wearing face masks, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

888 new Covid cases, seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:04 AM IST
This is the third day on the trot that the city has seen over 800 cases of Covid-19 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi: Man held for floating ponzi scheme, duping over 500 of 8 lakh

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly running a ponzi scheme and cheating more than 500 people on the pretext of providing them rations for a period of 15 months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi: Three men arrested, juvenile apprehended for series of crimes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Police on Monday said they had arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly committing nearly a dozen cases of armed robberies, snatchings, attempts to murder and vehicle thefts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi riots: CCTV cams of police station not working when man assaulted, forced to sing national anthem, was ‘detained’

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The Delhi Police on Monday told the Delhi high court that the CCTV cameras at the Jyoti Nagar police station, where a man was detained after being allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in an injured condition during the north-east Delhi riots last year, were not working due to a “technical fault”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

SDMC approves proposal to provide a plateful of food for 15, 40 kiosks to be set up

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday approved a proposal to restart its Atal Aahar Yojna by remodelling the scheme which was launched in 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

888 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Monday; highest fatality count in 46 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:00 AM IST
Even with fewer tests over the weekend, Delhi reported 888 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with an increase in the positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – to 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Drugs kingpin Kishan Singh extradited from UK in connection with 2017 meow meow seizure in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Alleged drugs syndicate kingpin Kishan Singh, a British citizen, has been extradited to India from the UK, Delhi Police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles on city roads on a cloudy day near Rajghat Thermal Power Plant in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 21, 2020.(Hindustan Times)
Vehicles on city roads on a cloudy day near Rajghat Thermal Power Plant in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 21, 2020.(Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Nearly 218 people die each year in Delhi from thermal power plant fumes: Study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:02 AM IST
To arrive at the estimates of annual deaths caused by power plant pollution, researchers took the actual emissions from these 12 power plants in 2018 and assessed their impact on a city’s population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Robbers use brick to smash man’s leg, then snatch his phone and bag; two suspects held

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:57 AM IST
In order to neutralise a 21-year-old pharmaceutical firm employee whose mobile phone they planned to rob, two snatchers allegedly attacked him with a brick while he was walking home from work in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Monday after arresting the two suspects
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi cabinet nod for setting up 100 schools of specialised excellence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved the setting up 100 schools of specialised excellence to cater to children with specific interests in science, arts, and skills education
READ FULL STORY
Close
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
The national capital recorded 823 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 813 on Saturday.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths; active cases close to 4,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Delhi had reported 1,041 active cases on February 22 and the number of active cases has more than doubled since then and currently stands at 3,934.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Man held for cheating people of 8 lakh on pretext of providing them ration

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Police said the accused issued membership to the people and charged 1,500 from them, and also provided them a "ration card".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP