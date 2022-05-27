‘Fast & Furious’-inspired heist in Delhi, 3 held for stealing 40 luxury cars
Three men, inspired by the Hollywood series ‘Fast & Furious’, stole 40 luxury cars from across Delhi-NCR over the past one month using several high-tech gadgets, including GPS jammers, scanners and remote-control cars and sold them off in expensive deals. The trio were arrested earlier in the day.
Police said the men, one of them from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, are members of the 'Ravi Uttam Nagar gang'.
“The accused were inspired by Hollywood movie 'The Fast & the Furious' and used scanners to unlock the cars within minutes, and then used a jammer to disable the GPS installed in the cars,” the deputy commissioner of police Manoj C was quoted as saying news agency PTI.
Besides two pistols, various instruments, including sensor kit, magnet, LNT keys and eight remote car keys were recovered from them.
"The accused disclosed that by using a software-based hacking device, they unlocked cars and after formatting the vehicle's software, installed new software with the help of the device. The new keys became ready and they stole the cars within two to three minutes," the DCP said.
After stealing the car, they parked it outside societies, near hospitals and other such places where CCTV cameras were not installed. The stolen cars were then sold via expensive deals by the accused in Rajasthan and Meerut.
The accused are identified as Manish Rao (42) and Jagdeep Sharma (43) and Aas Mohammad (40). While Rao and Sharma are residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Mohammad is from Meerut.
Rao and Sharma were nabbed when they came to strike a deal for a car stolen from the Paschim Vihar area.
The accused said they have stolen 40 cars from Uttam Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Subash Nagar, Pashim Vihar, Munirka and Dwarka since April.
(With agency inputs)
-
