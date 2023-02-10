Home / Cities / Delhi News / FIR against Jamia professor for sexual assault

FIR against Jamia professor for sexual assault

delhi news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said an FIR was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code section 509

The professor had been suspended with immediate effect following the complaint by the student as well as sufficient evidence on record.
The professor had been suspended with immediate effect following the complaint by the student as well as sufficient evidence on record.
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an assistant professor at Jamia Millia Islamia after he was accused of sexually harassing a student.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said an FIR was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). “We registered the FIR based on the victim’s statement,” said Pandey.

The FIR was filed after the university suspended S Veeramani, who teaches at the Department of Management Studies at the Faculty of Management Studies. In a notification on Tuesday, registrar Nazim Husain Jafri said the university’s internal complaints committee (ICC) was conducting an enquiry into Veeramani’s alleged “misconduct”.

“The Professor has committed sexual harassment at the workplace which constitutes serious misconduct,” the notification said, adding that he had been suspended with immediate effect following the complaint by the student as well as sufficient evidence on record.

“During the suspension period, he shall not leave the headquarters without prior approval of the Competent Authority,” read the notification.

Veeramani couldn’t be reached for comment despite calls and messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out