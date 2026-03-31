Ten people, including a child, were rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building in southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar area on Tuesday evening, fire department said. Fire at SE Delhi residential building, 10 rescued

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding a blaze and people trapped inside a house in Taimoor Nagar, near a gurdwara on Mathura Road, was received at 5.14pm. A total of six fire tenders, including water tankers, water bowsers and a turntable ladder, were rushed to the spot.

“The first firefighting unit reached the location at 5.25pm and found flames in domestic articles stored in a room on the first floor of the ground-plus-three-storey building,” an official said 10 people - six men, three women and a five-year-old child - were safely rescued. “After the fire broke out, the family members fled to the terrace. They then jumped on to the adjacent terrace and climbed down with the help of fire officials”. .

The fire was brought under control by 5.35pm and completely extinguished by 5.45pm. No injuries were reported. Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident, they said.