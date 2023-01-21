Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place, 6 fire tenders at spot

Smoke billowed from a hotel at Connaught Place in New Delhi after a fire broke out on Saturday morning. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze at SinCity restaurant. No injured have been reported so far in the incident.

Fire department officials said they received information about the fire at a hotel in F block at 8.53am.

"Six fire tenders are at the spot. So far we do not have any reports of casualties. We are told that the a fire broke out in the first floor of the hotel. We will send more fire tenders," an official at the fire control said.

Fire department officials said they are working with police to restrict movement of early shoppers in the area.

A total of 13 fire tenders were used to douse the fire.

Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, later said the fire has been doused and cooling operation is underway.