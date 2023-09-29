Five arrested for robbing 2kg gold from man in west Delhi

Five people including a 42-year-old woman were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his bag containing 2kg of gold on September 22 in Paschim Vihar, the Delhi Police said on Friday, adding that the woman hired two people who stole one of the two bikes used in the crime. Police said that the main suspect knew the businessman to whom the gold was to be delivered. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Singh identified the accused woman as Sonu Suri, a resident of Tagore Garden Extension. The other suspects were identified as Navneet Singh, 34, Mohsin Khan, 29, Dheeraj Kumar, 22, and Ankit Porwal, 22, all residents of Khyala.

Police have recovered the 17 gold biscuits which were robbed, two bikes, and a car.

Police said they received a control room call on September 22 at Paschim Vihar police station regarding the robbery which happened around 2.45pm near Udyog Nagar Metro station.

The caller, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Vishnu Garden, said that he was going to deliver a bag that belonged to his employer at Chandni Chowk, containing some gold on his scooter when two people on a bike intercepted him and robbed him of the bag and fled towards Peeragarhi.

The complainant also shared the registration number of the bike which he managed to note.

During the investigation, the bike was found to be stolen from Peeragarhi on September 14. A case regarding this was registered with the crime branch.

Investigators then scanned the CCTV footage and found that two people — Porwal and Kumar — were keeping an eye on Jaswinder whenever he stepped out of his workshop in Mundka. The men eventually followed him on their bike as Jaswinder left for Chandni Chowk to deliver the bag around 2.15pm.

“The pillion rider was constantly on the phone suggesting he was passing on the message to someone. When Jaswinder reached Rohtak Road, a second bike with two others — Khan and Navneet — joined and then robbed him,” the DCP said adding that the second bike later disappeared after Peeragarhi and could not be traced. However, police traced the first bike to Khayala and identified Porwal and Kumar.

It also came to light that they had fled to Jalandhar from where they were arrested on Thursday. Subsequently, the role of the other three was revealed and it was found that Suri was the mastermind. They were all arrested from Jalandhar.

Investigators found that Suri was known to the Chandni Chowk businessman and was aware of his dealings. She allegedly planned the robbery in the first week of September and roped in four of her associates.

