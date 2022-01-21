Five held for cheating people by promising jobs at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Five men have been arrested for cheating people by promising them jobs at the Delhi airport, police said on Friday, and identified Naveen Pathak, 30, and Kamal Sharma, 32, as the main accused.

Police said in June, they received a complaint that a person was cheated on the pretext of providing a job with an airline and was asked to deposit money in the name of a security deposit.

Deputy police commissioner Sanjay Tyagi said they filed a case and formed teams to investigate the matter. “During the course of the investigation, we found several other people have been cheated on the same pretext and have offered fake jobs in airlines. These people too deposited money in the bank accounts belonging to Kamal Sharma and Yogesh Sharma. Three accused Subham Tiwari, Ajay Thakur, and Himanshu Thakur were earlier arrested in June,” said Tyagi.

He added the three named Naveen Pathak, who was arrested on January 9. “During further interrogation, he told us that he has provided around 15 bank accounts to Himanshu Thakur and other accused persons to cheat job seekers. Further, on the information provided by Pathak, Kamal, who was the prime account holder, was arrested from Aligarh.”

Police said Kamal Sharma had nine bank accounts and Pathak had access to his account and the money they asked the job seekers to deposit was transferred to the bank accounts of other accused.