New Delhi, The construction of the wall to protect low-lying areas near the Kashmere Gate area will be completed by 2027, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday. Flood protection wall in low-lying areas to be ready by next year: Delhi CM

In a major push to protect the capital from the Yamuna's recurring floods, the Delhi government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road.

"Once in place, the wall will act as a robust barrier, preventing Yamuna waters from spilling into residential areas. For decades, floodwaters have entered the city through low-lying pockets around Majnu Ka Tila, often submerging stretches of the Ring Road and bringing normal life in Delhi to a standstill," Gupta said.

According to the plan, a 4.72-kilometre-long wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge, with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season, she added.

The chief minister said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city's repeated experience with severe flooding.

"The government is now moving decisively toward a permanent solution, rather than relying on temporary or stop-gap measures," Gupta said in a statement.

The wall is expected to provide a strong layer of protection to vulnerable localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila areas that have historically faced the worst impact whenever water levels rise.

From the devastating floods of 1978 to more recent episodes in 2023 and 2025, this stretch has remained particularly exposed.

"The project will be executed on a war footing, with a target to complete the entire stretch before the 2027 monsoon season," the chief minister added.

Explaining the broader impact, she said the wall will serve as a protective shield between the river and the city, preventing overflow onto roads.

"It will also help check riverbank erosion, thereby safeguarding nearby roads and building foundations. In addition, the structure is expected to curb illegal dumping of waste along the riverbanks, helping preserve the floodplain and protect the Yamuna's ecosystem," she said.

In August 2024, a report of the Joint Flood Committee , had identified the construction of a flood protection wall along this stretch of the Ring Road as the most viable long-term solution.

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