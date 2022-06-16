Focus on conceptual understanding over syllabus completion, Sisodia tells school principals
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met with government school principals to discuss academic priorities and set the targets and strategy for the new academic session that starts in July, after the summer vacations.
Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, told school heads that it was time for them to start afresh while focusing on conceptual understanding over syllabus completion.
He asked schools to set minimum benchmarks for infrastructure, cleanliness, and overall school environment. “It is the responsibility of the school heads to set their own accountability for their school and ensure that nothing in the school falls below the minimum benchmark set by them. For this, the government will provide all the necessary facilities and funds to schools,” the minister told over 800 school principals during the interaction held at NDMC convention centre on Sansad Marg.
While outlining the importance of bridging pandemic-induced learning gap, Sisodia said schools needed to come up with strategies focused on better understanding of concepts.
The directorate of education (DoE) recently concluded the special classes that were part of its learning competency programme to bridge the learning gap. “Mission Buniyaad classes recently got over and schools have performed well. But we need to think about our future strategies now, to bridge the learning gap which has widened due to the pandemic over the past two years. We need to start from the point where we left off two years ago and strategise accordingly. There is no rush to complete the syllabus. Focus of schools should be on building conceptual understanding,” said Sisodia.
The deputy chief minister also laid emphasis on the implementation of the DoE’s entrepreneurship mindset curriculum (EMC) and happiness curriculum. “The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education spaces to all children reaching Delhi government schools and not paying attention to the same will be an injustice to children who have chosen our schools over others,” said Sisodia.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics