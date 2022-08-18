In Delhi, 27.5 lakh in dollars, euros found in bangle boxes, seized | Video
Two Indian nationals were taken into custody at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after authorities seized ₹27.5 lakh in foreign currency from their possession. The two were scheduled to leave for Bangkok via Mumbai when they were found to be in illegal possession of the cash.
Also Read| Chennai airport seizes drugs worth ₹100 crore from passenger, probe on
US dollars worth 19,200 and euros worth 15,700 were recovered by customs officials. The notes were stuffed into bangle boxes. Further investigation is ongoing.
A two-minute video shared by news agency ANI showed boxes of what seemed to be bangles packed carefully into a crate. When one box is opened there are red and gold bangles inside but, when these are removed, currency notes are stuffed are found stuffed in the bottom of the box.
Several boxes are opened and each has dollars or euros taped to the bottom, beneath the bangles.
Earlier this month too customs officials seized currency notes from Delhi airport.
Foreign currency worth over ₹40 lakh en route to Dubai was confiscated. In that case, a total of $52,900 was seized under the Customs Act of 1962 and the suspect was arrested.
(With agency inputs)
-
