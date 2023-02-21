Form bodies in govt-funded colleges: Sisodia writes to DU

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh over the delay in formation of governing bodies of 28 government colleges, officials said on Tuesday.

In his letter, Sisodia also said interviews that were held to hire teaching staff, were taking place without full-fledged governing bodies, and subvert the policy of absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers, which could lead to a crisis in administration and governance at these colleges.

“Given the gravity of the issue, the formation of governing bodies needs to start as soon as possible. I request Delhi University to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all 28 Delhi government-funded colleges,” Sisodia said in the letter.

He added that the experience of thousands of ad-hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university, and any further delays could hamper the capacity of the college to make key decisions.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that except one college, other colleges where hiring was taking place had governing bodies. “The university also wants governing bodies to be formed at the earliest,” said Singh.

The government said the nominations for the governing bodies of 28 government-funded colleges were sent to the university on January 28, 2023, but the process has been delayed. Noting the delays, Sisodia had written to Singh on Februry 16 as well, urging him to cancel interviews for permanent posts till governing bodies are formed.