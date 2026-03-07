Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu likely to assume charge as Delhi LG next week

Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu is set to assume charge as lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi next week, following his appointment by President Droupadi Murmu as part of a wider gubernatorial reshuffle announced earlier this week. Taranjit Singh Sandhu (PTI)

Sandhu, a former Indian ambassador to the United States and high commissioner to Sri Lanka, will replace incumbent Vinai Kumar Saxena, who will take charge as Ladakh LG. Officials familiar with the development said Sandhu is expected to take the oath next week.

“Saxena is expected to relinquish charge beginning next week,” officials said. Sandhu will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by chief justice of the Delhi high court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

In a post on X on Friday, Sandhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity. “Deeply honoured and grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji @narendramodi for the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi as Lieutenant Governor. Grateful also to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji @AmitShah for his trust and support. Committed to serving the people of Delhi and the nation with dedication and humility,” he said.

His appointment comes at a time when coordination between the Central and the Delhi government has improved with the BJP being in power at both places.

Officials added that details regarding the swearing-in ceremony and assumption of office are expected to be announced soon.

Saxena’s nearly four-year tenure was marked by constant friction with the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. With over three decades of experience in the corporate and social sectors, Saxena had served as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission from October 2015 before his appointment as the LG.