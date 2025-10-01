Faridabad, Four criminals who terrorised people in Faridabad via extortion and robbery were paraded by police through Dabua Market on Wednesday, with their heads shaven. Four criminals paraded through market with shaven heads in Faridabad

One of the criminals was in a wheelchair while another walked with the help of a crutch.

The crime branch team from Sector 30 station nabbed the four accused on September 27 following an encounter near Surajkund-Pali Road and Sainik Colony.

Two accused Kamal Bhadana and Shashikant were shot on their legs and were admitted to a Delhi hospital. They were arrested after being discharged, police said.

On Wednesday, the police paraded the four accused, starting from Dabua police station and passing through the market.

Kamal Bhadana was taken in a wheelchair and Shashikant walked leaning onto a crutch, while Manish and Rohit walked beside them.

According to a senior police officer, they were taken out to the market for identification, as well as to eliminate the public's fear for them.

Police said Bhadana, a resident of Nangla village in Haryana, has 15 cases registered against him, while Shashikant is named in six cases. These include serious charges such as extortion, firing, robbery and assault.

Recently, the two men opened fire outside the house of a cloth merchant in New Janta Colony, in an extortion bid.

Another case was registered against them for breaking into a home, attacking and robbing an elderly woman. All the accused were attempting to spread terror in Dabua area, police said.

"Police took these accused to the market for identification. The purpose was also to send a message to the public that strict action was being taken against these criminals and that they need not be afraid. All the four accused are on police remand and are being questioned," said Varuh Dahiya, Assistance Commissioner of Police , Faridabad.

