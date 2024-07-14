Four held for shooting at man in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

A 25-year-old man was arrested and three minor boys were apprehended for allegedly assaulting and firing at an 18-year-old man in Lajpat Nagar, south Delhi, on Saturday evening, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. Police said several teams were formed to nab the culprits who were identified with the help of CCTV footage. (Representational image)

Police said the suspects attacked the victim to avenge an attack on them around eight months ago.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that police received a call about the incident at 6.47pm on Saturday, which happened at H block in Lajpat Nagar part 1. A police team reached the crime scene and learnt that the victim identified as Abhishek Sagar was assaulted and shot at by one Abhishek Taneja, a repeat offender, and his associates.

Police said several teams were formed to nab the culprits who were identified with the help of CCTV footage. “Taneja was arrested on Sunday morning from the Ashram area and on his instance, the three minors were also apprehended. During the interrogation, Taneja said he was an associate of alleged criminals Rohit Chaudhary Subegh Singh alias Shibu. Chaudhary and Singh fell apart due to a personal dispute and became rivals,” said Deo.

“In 2023, Singh and his associates, including Sagar, attacked Chaudhary and Taneja. Nine people were apprehended in the case, including Sagar, who was a minor at the time,” Deo said. The present attack was to avenge the previous one, he added.