Fully prepared to implement latest SC order on stray dogs: Delhi mayor

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday issued a proposal to set up dog shelters at southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 29 and Bela Road in Civil Lines for rehabilitation of ferocious and aggressive dogs, officials said. Further, mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body is fully prepared to implement the Supreme Court’s latest directions. A stray dog roams inside the Supreme Court (SC) premises in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

“We welcome the SC’s decision. This is what the MCD was also doing. Ferocious and aggressive dogs need to be treated, but not released. Dogs are dear to all of us, but the public should also not face any problems,” the mayor said.

“Through this order, dogs will now know where they will be fed so there will not be any food scattered around everywhere. At the same time, it is good for feeders as they will know where to feed the dogs. We are yet to read the final order. We will study it and accordingly implement the court’s directions.”

Meanwhile, the MCD has begun work on implementing the order, with a proposal issued for setting up a dog shelter for aggressive dogs in Dwarka’s Sector 29 and Bela Road. Notably, there is no permanent dog shelter under the MCD at present.

“There is ample space at both these sites along with ABC (animal birth control) centres and kennels. In the previous order, we were already focusing on ferocious dogs,” an MCD official added.

Yogesh Verma, former deputy mayor and member of MCD’s committee on stray dogs, said that a meeting of the sub-committee was called in the wake of the previous SC order and MCD had already stated that it will focus on rabid and furious dogs. “Under the current circumstances, we need to upgrade our own system first. We have directed the officials to start preparing a list of potential feeding points and shelter homes.”

Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said that a meeting to review the current situation was held on Friday. “We have directed the officials to identify suitable areas for feeder places. We will immediately prepare a concrete action plan to ensure large-scale sterilisation of stray dogs. Coordination will be established with animal lovers and various NGOs for the care and rehabilitation of dogs,” Sharma added.

The chairperson added that MCD’s objective is not limited to population control of dogs, but to also adopt a holistic approach that balances animal welfare with public health.