G20 summit: Flowering plants to come up at 375 public spaces, says MCD

The horticulture wing of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will undertake greening of 375 earmarked public spaces during the winter season under its preparation for upcoming G-20 summit.

An MCD spokesperson said that as per the directions received from the Lieutenant Governor office, an action plan has been formulated for aesthetic upgradation of 375 sites which include major intersections, roundabouts, spaces below flyovers, vertical greens and recreational public spaces like parks in preparations of upcoming G-20 summit.

“The horticulture department has started preparing flower beds at these places where it will plant exotic flowering plants which will add to the beauty of the city. These places include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks situated at markets, 62 parks situated at main road and nine roundabouts,” a senior MCD official said.

Some of the sites selected under the project include Nehru place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Ext. flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini park among other sites.

An official from the horticulture department said that the corporation will focus primarily on exotic flowering plants such as Gazania, Verbana, Coreosis, Alyssum, Calendula, Aster, Antirrhinum, Nemesia, Petunia, Corn Flower, Dahlia, Pansy, Ice plant and Salvia

Earlier in September, Saxena had issued directions to New Delhi Municipal Council, MCD, Delhi Development Authority and PWD to undertaken plantation of flowering varieties of greens in public spaces. India will assume G-20 presidency in December later this year. The civic functionaries state that 190 meetings are likely to be held and 12,000 delegates are expected to visit the area during the one year of presidency.

NDMC will also be undertake a major horticulture upgrade with bids invited for procurement and maintenance of more than 6 million flowering and ornamental plants. Out of these greening projects, more than 1,064,329 plants of Murraya Exotica or Orange Jasime will be planted along with 1.8 million Hamelia patens or Fire Bush plants; 0.5 million Carissa Carandas or Karonda plants, 2,78,068 Bougainvillea plants among several other species. The civic body has earmarked a budget of Rs9.97 cr for North zone andRs11.14 cr for South zone.

The list of 41 roads along which developmental work will be undertaken included Lodhi Road, Sardar Patel Road, Shahjahan Road, Janapath, Prithviraj Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Africa Avenue, CP Roads, Malcha Marg, Vinay Marg, Ashoka Road, Barakhmba, Ferozshah (KG Marg to Windsor Place), Ferozshah (KG Marg to Mandi House), Tilak Marg, Pant Marg Rafi and Mother Teresa Crescent.