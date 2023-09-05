G20 Summit: Traffic jams across central Delhi roads amid motorcade rehearsal

People who were traveling by road in central Delhi on Tuesday experienced huge traffic jams as the Delhi Traffic Police were conducting a rehearsal for a motorcade ahead of the G20 Summit, scheduled this weekend. Notable areas significantly affected by traffic jams included the Outer Ring Road near Indraprastha Park, C-Hexagon, and Sardar Patel Marg. This congestion resulted in vehicles being stranded for extended distances. Commuters also had trouble with traffic in other areas like Africa Avenue Road, Sarita Vihar, near Zakir Hussain College, and Bhera Enclave underpass. (PTI)

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for the traffic problems in the city. "I don't understand what Delhi Traffic Police has done, Delhi people are facing traffic jams everywhere. This police function was the only thing which LG saab had to handle, but it's causing lot of inconvenience to common people of Delhi (sic)," Bharadwaj wrote on X.

The area near Hanuman Mandir at Karol Bagh had heavy traffic, and traffic was moving very slowly on the NH 8 flyover between Mahipalpur to Dhaula Kuan because a DTC bus broke down. There was a long line of vehicles stuck on the road between CRRI to Arali Village on Mathura Road.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit taking place in New Delhi marks the culmination of various G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year, involving discussions with ministers, senior officials, and civil society representatives.

Concluding the New Delhi Summit, the G20 leaders are expected to issue a declaration affirming their commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the various ministerial and working group meetings.

Delhi traffic police conduct full carcade rehearsal

Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday conducted a full carcade rehearsal ahead of the G20 Summit which also included the left-hand driven motorcade. The two-day summit that will take place on September 9 and 10 will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

The carcade rehearsals were carried out in the Shanti Van Chowk area of the national capital. "Rehearsals are going on for the programmes that are scheduled on September 10. Full deployment is on the venues where delegations have to come on the same day. There was no congestion and traffic management was also fine. I would appeal Delhi public to also read the directories for September 8, 9 and 10 and contribute." news agency ANI quoted DCP Traffic Aalap Patel as saying.

Preparations for left-hand driven vehicles

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has prepared about 450 personnel to serve as drivers and Personal Security Officers (PSOs) responsible for escorting Heads of State during the G20 event. Among the drivers, roughly 60 individuals received specialised training for operating “left-hand drive” bullet-proof vehicles designated for G20 use.

Additionally, the Border Security Force has been entrusted with managing contingency motorcades, while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will assume the responsibility of providing security for the spouses of guests and ministers accompanying the Heads of State during the event.

(With PTI inputs)

